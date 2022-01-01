Free Fire Advance Server registration (2022): OB32 activation code, APK release date, and more

Registration for the Free Fire OB32 Advance Server has recently begun, and players are overjoyed with its commencement. For those unaware, it is a test server made available by the developers where users can test out the features before they are officially added.

It is usually available for a single week and is a separate application, only for Android devices. Additionally, only a selected number of users can access the Advance Server after an Activation Code is provided.

Details about the Free Fire OB32 Advance Server: APK Download and more

Download date for APK and timeline

Timeline of the upcoming Free Fire Advance Server (Image via Free Fire)

The APK download will begin on 6 January, according to the official Free Fire Advance Server website. Users can obtain the file directly from the same website after logging in with their account.

The test server will start on the same day as the download, i.e., 6 January and will be accessible for a week until 13 January. During this time frame, gamers can try out the new additions.

Activation Code and registration

Activation Codes are provided to a limited number of players after registration, and obtaining them is necessary to access the Advance Server. These steps can be followed by users to complete the process and have a chance at receiving the same:

Step 1: Go to the official Free Fire Advance Server website. They can do so using this link.

Step 2: After players have reached the webpage, they must sign in. Two options are presented to them – Facebook and Google.

These information should be filled up by the players (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Once the login procedure concludes, a form will appear on their screens. They are asked to fill in their profiles by entering details like their name, email address and phone number.

Step 4: The player will be registered for the Free Fire Advance Server upon submitting the form.

If individuals do not receive the Activation Code, they can only wait for a response from the developers and there is no alternative way.

