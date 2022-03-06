Free Fire Advance Server registration for OB33 update: Server open and close dates revealed

Free Fire updates have always been a source of excitement for players, as they often include plenty of game-changing additions and enhancements that enrich the experience. After the successful OB32 update, the developers are gearing up for the patch, which is expected to go live within a few days.

The developers have launched the OB33 Advance Server homepage. This has generated curiosity among gamers, who are now eagerly awaiting the start of registration and download.

A detailed overview of Free Fire's OB33 Advance Server

What is Free Fire Advance Server?

For starters, Advance Server is a special client that developers release before every major update where players can try the latest features, which have yet not been officialy released in the game. Users can provide feedback and report bugs that should be addressed before the official update.

It is always a source of fascination among the players as not everyone gets the opportunity to test the features in advance.

How to get access to Advance Server?

Although the APK file for a specific Advance Server is available to all players, access to it is restricted to a limited number of users due to the necessity of an activation code. Only limited codes are available, and gamers will have to register to get one for themselves. The steps for the same are as follows:

Step 1: Access the official Advance Server website using this link.

Step 2: Subsequently, gamers need to log in using their Facebook or Google accounts to sign up.

Enter the required details (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Next, enter all the required information like name, contact details, and more.

If selected, players will receive a code that they may use to gain access to the client upon its release. Additionally, registration does not guarantee that the user will receive a code.

Note: Registrations for Free Fire OB33 Advance Server are still not underway and gamers will have to wait until it opens.

Free Fire Advance Server timeline

Advance Server timeline (Image via Garena)

Here is the schedule for the upcoming Advance Server:

Server start date – 10 March 2022

Server end date – 17 March 2022

Usually, players are provided with the option to download the APK file on the date of its opening. Hence gamers can expect Free Fire OB33 Advance Server file to become available on 10 March 2022.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan