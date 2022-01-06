Free Fire Amazon Prime rewards: How to get An Artist's Escape Surfboard skin for free

Free Fire players can indulge in a wide variety of visually appealing cosmetic items, most of which require the expenditure of diamonds. As a result, anytime a free item is made accessible, gamers take advantage of the opportunity.

The game has partnered with several celebrities, franchises, companies, and more. In August 2021, Free Fire announced a partnership with Amazon for the second year. Hence, gamers have the opportunity to get several free rewards. However, only those who are Amazon Prime members will be eligible to receive the respective items.

Steps to get An Artist's Escape Surfboard for free in Free Fire

A total of 12 Free Fire items are available for free to Prime users starting from 19 August 2021 to 2 February 2022 as part of the game's collaboration with Amazon. Ten of these rewards have already expired, and only two of them are remaining.

The 11th item, i.e., the Artist's Escape Surfboard, is available starting from 6 January 2022. Gamers will be able to acquire it until 19 January 2022. However, it is worth noting that they will need an active Amazon Prime membership to become eligible for the rewards, and it must not have expired.

Players may follow these steps to get the free surfboard:

Users need to hit the Go To button (Image via Garena)

Step 1: First, users must sign in to their Free Fire account and access the news section. Next, they should select Amazon Prime Rewards and press the go-to button.

Players need to sign in to their Amazon account (Image via Garena)

Step 2: A new web interface will open, and players must sign in to the Amazon account.

Step 3: Once gamers have signed in, they can collect An Artist's Escape Surfboard for free.

According to the rules of this event, a Free Fire account can only be linked to a single Amazon Prime account, and players can claim the items only once. Moreover, it is worth noting that users cannot collect the previously missed items. The expired rewards include the following:

Also Read Article Continues below

Hayato character

5x Diamond Royale Voucher

Wiggle Walk emote

One Eyed Bundle

Kapella

5x Weapon Royale Voucher

Crystal Soul

Trendsetter Bundle

Ottero Pet

5x Cube fragment

Edited by Shaheen Banu