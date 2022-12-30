Free Fire Angelic Hunt event details revealed (MAX version)

A few weeks back, the Angelic brand was listed in Free Fire MAX's Trend+ section. The surprise inclusion was followed by numerous leaks that further unveiled the upcoming outfits and items, which players may soon be able to claim in the game via multiple time-limited events.

Garena has added another tab in the in-game event section with the name "Angelic Hunt." As per the details listed in the game, fans will be able to grab exciting prizes, including the Angelic-themed items from January 2, 2023, by exploring Garena Free Fire and Free Fire MAX.

Free Fire MAX Angelic Hunt event: Explore three clues to attain rewards, including a free gloo wall skin

Angelic Hunt event will commence on January 2, 2023, and will run for almost three weeks (Image via Garena)

The event is expected to commence on January 2 and last more than three weeks in the first month of 2023. During Angelic Hunt's run, players will need to find three clues to attain a free gloo wall skin.

The description of the event reads:

"Discover 3 clues to claim a free gloo wall."

According to the schedule showcased on the event's interface, players will be able to participate in Angelic Hunt and get all the three clues as follows:

First clue (Angelic Dino Bundle)

Discoverable between January 2 to 8

Reward - Diamond Royale Voucher (time-limited)

Second clue (Angelical Risen Hoodie, aka Risen Hoodie)

Discoverable between January 5 to 11

Reward - Weapon Royale Voucher (time-limited)

Third clue (Gleaming Angelic Pants)

Discoverable between January 8 to 21

Reward - Incubator Voucher (time-limited)

These clues will be discoverable via the completion of missions featured in the event. However, as of this writing, it is unclear what the tasks will be. Still, one can expect a free gloo wall skin after completing everything and finding all three clues.

The description of the free gloo wall skin reads:

"Legends say this gloo wall is blessed with divine powers."

Hence, one can expect the gloo wall to be a part of the Angelic series of items in Garena FF and FF MAX.

How to access the Angelic Hunt event in Garena Free Fire MAX?

You can find Angelic Hunt in the event section (Image via Garena)

Here's how you can access the Angelic Hunt event in Garena Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Get the latest version of the game from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and launch it.

Step 2: Choose your preferred alternative to log into the game and tap the screen to enter.

Ensure that you bind your guest account to save your in-game progress online and synchronize FF and FF MAX.

Step 3: After entering the game, tap the calendar icon and stay on events, where you can choose Angelic Hunt.

Step 4: Tap the Go To button to open the event's interface, where you can view the contents of the forthcoming event.

At the moment, it is not clear whether Angelic Hunt will cost diamonds or will be free of cost. Hence, players will need to wait for Garena to confirm the details.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes