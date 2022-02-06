Free Fire Beatz Token rewards: List of redeemable items revealed

Squad Beatz has arrived in Free Fire, much to the delight of the players. It will keep them busy for a few weeks while also providing a variety of themed incentives, including special in-game items like skins, costumes and so on.

Users have to participate in the special Gem Shuffle mini-game in the main web event and earn stars. However, it requires them to possess the specific BEATz Token - Ruby.

How to get free rewards using Beatz Token in Free Fire

They can play the Gem Shuffle mini-game (Image via Garena)

Players can use one of the BEATz Tokens in Free Fire to play Gem Shuffle, in which they will be awarded stars based on their performance in different levels.

Alternatively, 3x BEATz Token (Ruby) can be directly exchanged for one star in the Drone Supply of the special event. However, it can only be done to a total of 80 stars.

Listed below are all of the rewards that can be earned by amassing the requisite number of stars in the event:

List of rewards available (Image via Garena)

Collect 5 stars to get SQUAD BEATz (Lobby Music)

Collect 10 stars to get 100x Gold

Collect 15 stars to get Random Loadout Loot Crate

Collect 20 stars to get Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate

Collect 25 stars to get 5x Pet Food

Collect 30 stars to get M4A1 - Flaming Skull (7-day trial)

Collect 35 stars to get 100x Universal Fragment

Collect 40 stars to get 2x Diamond Royale Voucher

Collect 45 stars to get 100x Gold

Collect 50 stars to get 5x Random Loadout Loot Crate

Collect 55 stars to get 5x Pet Food

Collect 60 stars to get MP5 Hipster Bunny (7-day trial)

Collect 65 stars to get 2x Weapon Royale Voucher

Collect 70 stars to get 100x Universal Fragment

Collect 75 stars to get 5x Random Loadout Loot Crate

Collect 80 stars to get 5x Pet Food

Collect 85 stars to get 100x Gold

Collect 90 stars to get Jewel of BEATz

Collect 95 stars to get 500x Universal Fragments

Collect 100 stars to get 2x Incubator Voucher

Collect 105 stars to get 10x Pet Food

Collect 110 stars to get 2x Diamond Royale Voucher

Collect 115 stars to get 100x Gold

Collect 120 stars to get Jewel Mystified Bundle

Special offer (can be purchased for 99 diamonds)

Special offer provided in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Collect 21 stars to get 3x Diamond Royale Voucher

Collect 41 stars to get 3x Weapon Royale Voucher

Collect 66 stars to get PARAFAL – Aurora Oni

Collect 91 stars to get Sports Car – Skull Punk

Steps to access the event

Step 1: On the lobby screen of Free Fire, click on the event's icon.

Step 2: Press the 'Drone Supply' option and claim the respective rewards after gaining the required number of stars.

Also Read Article Continues below

Apart from this, numerous other events are running, and gamers can read about them by clicking here.

Edited by Srijan Sen