Free Fire Bomb Squad Cup event: Get free vouchers and other rewards

Garena Free Fire's New Year Party events are going strong, with many rewards available in the store. The developers have announced the Bomb Squad mode's return along with a whole new map and set of tasks for gamers.

They have also added a new Bomb Squad Cup Stage with various vouchers and rewards. The preparation stage is underway, and users can join or create a squad while the matches begin on 15 January 2022. On the other hand, the new Team Up event assists players in preparing for the cup.

New Bomb Squad Cup and Team Up event in Free Fire

Bomb Squad Cup

Since the preparation stage has kicked off, users can join or create a squad. The steps for the same are as follows:

Step 1: After starting Free Fire, players should tap on the tournament/cup icon on the lobby screen, as shown below:

Step 2: The special event section will open up, and users can proceed to it. Next, they should tap on 'Create Squad.'

Step 3: Finally, gamers can either create a squad or join an invitation from a friend.

During the cup, players will play three games against other teams, and the number of victories will determine the set of rewards. The rewards for the Bomb Squad Cup is detailed below:

Zero win – 200x Universal Fragment, 300x Gold, and 1x Gold Royale Voucher

One win – 400x Universal Fragment, 500x Gold, and 2x Gold Royale Voucher

Two wins – 1x Craftland Room Card (1 Match), 700x Universal Fragment, 800x Gold, and 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

Three wins – 2x Craftland Room Card (1 Match), 1000x Universal Fragment, 1000x Gold, and 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers

Team Up event

The new Team Up event has also started (Image via Garena)

The Team Up event that the developers have set up as preparatory for the Bomb Squad Cup also provides multiple rewards for playing matches with friends between 14 and 15 January 2022. The set of rewards in Free Fire is as follows:

Play 1 match with friends to receive 1x Pet Food

Play 3 matches with friends to receive a 1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: 28 February 2022)

Play 5 matches with friends to receive a 1x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: 28 February 2022)

The steps that players must follow to get the rewards are:

Step 1: Accomplish the objective and access the events within the game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Step 2: Next, select the Team Up section under the New Year Party and claim rewards.

Edited by Shaheen Banu