Free Fire Booyah challenge: How to get free Craftland room card, Diamond Royale vouchers and more

Free Fire has come up with a Booyah Challenge that is offering players exciting vouchers if they win Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches. This challenge is an extension of the 'Squad Beatz' event in the game.

The list of other Squad Beatz events in Free fire is given below:

Drone Supply

Travel Mission

Kill Challenge

Login Event

Play To Win

Pet Ludo Mode

Booyah Challenge

Weekend Party

The Squad Beatz event commenced on February 4, 2022, and will conclude on February 21, 2022. The peak celebrations in store for the event will be on February 12, when players will be offered a free login reward and will be able to take part in the new mode, Pet Ludo.

Booyah challenge in Free Fire: Get free exciting rewards

As the name suggests, Free Fire gamers will have to score “Boyaahs" to win a list of prizes unveiled today. The challenge will start on February 13, 2022, at 4:00 AM and conclude on February 20, at 3:59 AM.

Prizes being offered by the Booyah Challenge (Image via Garena)

The list of prizes and the respective criteria to win each of them is given below:

1 Gold Royale Voucher – 3 Booyahs

2 Weapon Royale Vouchers (will expire on March 31) – 10 Booyahs

1 Craftland Room Card and 2 Diamond Royale Vouchers (will expire on March 31) – 20 Booyahs.

Craftland room card

Craftland Room Card in Free Fire (Image via Sportskeeda)

This room card can be used in the Battle Royale game to start customized Craftland matches. Players can invite their friends and enjoy one such match using the Crafland room card that is being offered.

Vouchers

Different types of Luck Royale vouchers (Image via Garena)

The three types of vouchers that the Booyah Challenge is offering can be used to spin in the Luck Royale.

Needless to say, vouchers with an expiration date (Weapon Royale and Diamond Royale) will have to be used before the permanent Gold Royale Voucher. Luck Royale offers exciting weapon skins, bundles, and other in-game accessories that players can claim.

