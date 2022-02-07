All upcoming Free Fire Squad Beatz events in February 2022: Free rewards revealed

Garena has come up with yet another new event in Free Fire called Squad Beatz. The event calendar was unveiled earlier this month and commenced on 4 February.

The main celebrations of the Squad Beatz event are yet to arrive and will take place on 12 February. There will be several rewards that players can claim by logging in or completing various missions on this day.

Upcoming sub-events in the Squad Beatz event in Free Fire

Here are the sub-events yet to be rolled out as part of the Squad Beatz event:

Kill Challenge

The Maroon Laser Pan skin (Image via Sportskeeda)

This challenge has a list of missions that players can complete to win rewards:

Kill ten enemies – Gold Royale Voucher and 5 Beatz Tokens – Ruby.

Kill 20 enemies – Gold Royale Voucher and 5 Beatz Tokens – Ruby.

Kill 50 enemies – Pan Maroon Laser and 5 Beatz Tokens – Ruby.

Start Time – 4:00 AM IST on 8 February

End Time – 3:59 AM IST on 15 February

Play To Win

List of prizes being offered in the Play To Win event (Image via Garena)

As the name suggests, mobile gamers have to play Free Fire for a certain period to win exciting prizes. Here is what they have to do:

Play for 30 minutes – Gold Royale Voucher and 5 Beatz Tokens – Ruby.

Play for 60 minutes – Kord – Brassy Core and 5 Beatz Tokens – Ruby.

Play for 90 minutes – 2 Incubator Tokens, 2 Flaming Skull Weapon Loot Crates, and 5 Beatz Tokens – Ruby.

Start Time – 4:00 AM IST on 12 February

End Time – 3:59 AM IST on 13 February

New Pet Ludo

Pet Ludo in Free Fire's Squad Beatz event (Image via Garena)

Free Fire introduced this new mode as part of the Squad Beatz event. Players can win tokens by playing this mode.

Play Pet Ludo once – 1 Beatz Token – Ruby.

Play Pet Ludo thrice – 2 Beatz Tokens – Ruby.

Play Pet Ludo five times – 2 Beatz Tokens – Ruby.

Start Time – 4:00 AM IST on 12 February

End Time – 3:59 AM IST on 21 February

Login Event

The Brassy Backpack skin (Image via Garena)

Users will have to log in to the game on 12 February to claim a Brassy Backpack skin.

Booyah Challenge and Weekend Party

A Craftland Room Card can be expected as a reward in the Booyah Challenge (Image via Garena)

Not much has been revealed about these two Squad Beatz sub-events. However, the event's calendar shows that gamers can expect a free Craftland Room Card from the Booyah Challenge, and the Weekend Party event will offer a Monster Truck skin.

Start and end date of Booyah Challenge – 13 February to 20 February

Start and end date of Weekend Party – 19 February to 20 February

Edited by Ravi Iyer