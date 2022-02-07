All upcoming Free Fire Squad Beatz events in February 2022: Free rewards revealed

Garena has come up with yet another new event in Free Fire called Squad Beatz. The event calendar was unveiled earlier this month and commenced on 4 February.
The main celebrations of the Squad Beatz event are yet to arrive and will take place on 12 February. There will be several rewards that players can claim by logging in or completing various missions on this day.
Upcoming sub-events in the Squad Beatz event in Free Fire
Here are the sub-events yet to be rolled out as part of the Squad Beatz event:
Kill Challenge
This challenge has a list of missions that players can complete to win rewards:
- Kill ten enemies – Gold Royale Voucher and 5 Beatz Tokens – Ruby.
- Kill 20 enemies – Gold Royale Voucher and 5 Beatz Tokens – Ruby.
- Kill 50 enemies – Pan Maroon Laser and 5 Beatz Tokens – Ruby.
Start Time – 4:00 AM IST on 8 February
End Time – 3:59 AM IST on 15 February
Play To Win
As the name suggests, mobile gamers have to play Free Fire for a certain period to win exciting prizes. Here is what they have to do:
- Play for 30 minutes – Gold Royale Voucher and 5 Beatz Tokens – Ruby.
- Play for 60 minutes – Kord – Brassy Core and 5 Beatz Tokens – Ruby.
- Play for 90 minutes – 2 Incubator Tokens, 2 Flaming Skull Weapon Loot Crates, and 5 Beatz Tokens – Ruby.
Start Time – 4:00 AM IST on 12 February
End Time – 3:59 AM IST on 13 February
New Pet Ludo
Free Fire introduced this new mode as part of the Squad Beatz event. Players can win tokens by playing this mode.
- Play Pet Ludo once – 1 Beatz Token – Ruby.
- Play Pet Ludo thrice – 2 Beatz Tokens – Ruby.
- Play Pet Ludo five times – 2 Beatz Tokens – Ruby.
Start Time – 4:00 AM IST on 12 February
End Time – 3:59 AM IST on 21 February
Login Event
Users will have to log in to the game on 12 February to claim a Brassy Backpack skin.
Booyah Challenge and Weekend Party
Not much has been revealed about these two Squad Beatz sub-events. However, the event's calendar shows that gamers can expect a free Craftland Room Card from the Booyah Challenge, and the Weekend Party event will offer a Monster Truck skin.
Start and end date of Booyah Challenge – 13 February to 20 February
Start and end date of Weekend Party – 19 February to 20 February