How to get new Maroon Laser Katana and Legendary Free Fire bundles this week

The Squad Beatz event in Free Fire has commenced, and it offers players numerous prizes to claim. The main celebration of the event is scheduled for 12 February.
The event has also introduced its own Luck Royale called “Squad Beatz Royale.” Like all the other spin and win events, it offers a list of exciting accessories that users can win if they spin by spending diamonds.
Squad Beatz Royale in Free Fire
Squad Beatz Royale was introduced in the battle royale game on 4 February. Gamers have time until 10 February to acquire the exciting accessories offered by the event.
One spin in the Squad Beatz Royale is worth 40 diamonds, and 11 (10+1) spins cost 400 diamonds. The pool of in-game items being offered by the event is:
- Airburst Entranced Bundle (Top, Bottom, Shoes, Head, and Mask)
- Phoenix Guardian Bundle (Top, Bottom, Shoes, and Head)
- Maroon Laser Katana
- Gloo Wall – Thrash Metallic
- Thrash Goth Loot Box
- Thrash Goth
- Jeep - Thrash Goth
- 10 Rhythm Tokens
- 5 Rhythm Tokens
- 3 Rhythm Tokens
- 2 Rhythm Tokens
- 1 Rhythm Token
- Star General Weapon Loot Crate
- FAMAS – Metallic Weapon Loot Crate
- SCAR – Phantom Assassin Weapon Loot Crate
- Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate
Steps to get Maroon Laser Katana and bundles
Players must follow the steps given below:
Step 1: They should open Free Fire and tap on the Luck Royale option.
Step 2: Gamers must then tap on the Squad Beatz Royale from the list on the left.
Step 3: Finally, they must choose any one of the spins. One spin will guarantee one in-game item from the list above, and 11 spins will assure them of 11 accessories.
Disclaimer: The spins will not guarantee the accessories, but by opting for the 10+1 spins option, users have a better chance of winning the Maroon Laser Katana and other bundles.