How to get free gun skins and legendary loot crates in Free Fire this month

Squad Beatz is the latest Free Fire event with many missions and challenges that players can take part in. The main event will take place on 12 February 2022 and some of the missions leading up to the event have already commenced.

One of the sub-events in the Squad Beatz event called “Play To Win” offers players free gun skins and legendary loot crates. Free Fire gamers can look at this guide to learn how to participate in the upcoming event.

List of missions in Play To Win event in Free Fire

The Play To Win event will begin on 12 February 2022 at 4:00 AM IST and conclude on 13 February 2022 at 3:59 PM. Mobile gamers have to play the game for a certain amount of time to win exciting rewards in the battle royale game. Here are the challenges and their respective prizes that players can claim:

Play for 30 minutes – Gold Royale Voucher and 5 Beatz Token – Ruby.

Play for 60 minutes – Kord – Brassy Core and 5 Beatz Token – Ruby.

Play for 90 minutes – 2 Incubator Tokens, 2 Flaming Skull Weapon Loot Crates and 5 Beatz Token – Ruby.

How to get free legendary gun skins via Play To Win?

Players can follow the steps given below to claim gun skins and legendary loot crates in Free Fire this month:

Step 1: Mobile gamers will have to open the battle royale game and tap on the Calendar icon.

Step 2: They will then head over to the Squad Beatz section and tap on “Play To Win.”

Step 3: Players will have to complete the list of events assigned.

Step 4: Once they have completed the mission, they can head to the same page and tap on the “Claim” option beside the prize.

