Free Fire Drone Supply event: How to get free gun skins, vouchers and bundles

The Squad Beatz event in Free Fire that commenced on 4 February 2022 offers players a few in-game items that they can claim for free. The event will conclude on 20 February 2022.

The best sub-events and login rewards are reserved for 12 February 2022, but the main game modes have already commenced via which players can claim stars and Beatz tokens. These tokens and stars can be exchanged later for exciting accessories in the Drone Supply.

Stars and Beatz tokens in Free Fire

Squad Beatz event (Image via Garena)

The players can enjoy two new game modes, Pet Ludo and Gem Shuffle, and they need one Beatz Token – Ruby to activate the latter game mode.

Free Fire gamers can then participate in the Gem Shuffle and earn stars in the process. Once they have accumulated enough stars, they can then head over to Drone Supply and get them exchanged for gun skins, vouchers, and bundles.

Special Offer in Drone Supply event (Image via Garena)

There is a Special Offer in the Drone Supply for players who can acquire by spending 99 diamonds. The four items offered by the Special Offer are listed below:

3 Diamond Royale Vouchers worth 21 stars

3 Weapon Royale Vouchers worth 41 stars

Permanent gun skin worth 66 stars

Permanent car skin worth 91 stars

How to claim items from the Drone Supply event in Free Fire?

Players are required to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Mobile gamers have to open Free Fire and tap on the Squad Beatz logo.

Step 2: They will then have to participate in the game mode and earn stars in the process.

The Drone Supply logo is on the top right corner (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 3: Once they have accumulated enough stars, they will tap on the Drone Supply logo.

Step 4: They will have to tap on the Claim All button.

List of items available in Drone Supply

Items that can be exchanged using stars (Image via Garena)

Here are all the rewards that can be claimed from the Drone Supply by exchanging stars:

5 stars – Squad BEATz lobby music

10 stars – 100 Gold Coins

15 stars – Random Loadout Loot Crate

20 stars – Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate

25 stars – 5 Pet Foods

30 stars – M4A1 – Flaming Skull (7d)

35 stars – 100 Universal Fragments

40 stars – 2 Diamond Royale Vouchers (Expires on 30 April 2022)

45 stars – 100 Gold Coins

50 stars – 5 Random Loadout Loot Crates

55 stars – 5 Pet Foods

60 stars – MP5 Hipster Bunny

65 stars – 2 Weapon Royale Vouchers (Expires on 30 April 2022)

70 stars – 100 Universal Fragments

75 stars – 5 Random Loadout Loot Crates

80 stars – 5 Pet Foods

85 stars – 100 Gold Coins

90 stars – Jewel of BEATz

95 stars – 500 Universal Fragments

100 stars – 2 Incubator Vouchers (Expires on 30 April 2022)

105 stars – 10 Pet Foods

110 stars – 2 Diamond Royale Vouchers (Expires on 30 April 2022)

115 stars – 100 Gold Coins

120 stars – Jewel Mystified Bundle

Edited by Yasho Amonkar