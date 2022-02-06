Free Fire Drone Supply event: How to get free gun skins, vouchers and bundles

The Squad Beatz event in Free Fire that commenced on 4 February 2022 offers players a few in-game items that they can claim for free. The event will conclude on 20 February 2022.
The best sub-events and login rewards are reserved for 12 February 2022, but the main game modes have already commenced via which players can claim stars and Beatz tokens. These tokens and stars can be exchanged later for exciting accessories in the Drone Supply.
Stars and Beatz tokens in Free Fire
The players can enjoy two new game modes, Pet Ludo and Gem Shuffle, and they need one Beatz Token – Ruby to activate the latter game mode.
Free Fire gamers can then participate in the Gem Shuffle and earn stars in the process. Once they have accumulated enough stars, they can then head over to Drone Supply and get them exchanged for gun skins, vouchers, and bundles.
There is a Special Offer in the Drone Supply for players who can acquire by spending 99 diamonds. The four items offered by the Special Offer are listed below:
- 3 Diamond Royale Vouchers worth 21 stars
- 3 Weapon Royale Vouchers worth 41 stars
- Permanent gun skin worth 66 stars
- Permanent car skin worth 91 stars
How to claim items from the Drone Supply event in Free Fire?
Players are required to follow the steps given below:
Step 1: Mobile gamers have to open Free Fire and tap on the Squad Beatz logo.
Step 2: They will then have to participate in the game mode and earn stars in the process.
Step 3: Once they have accumulated enough stars, they will tap on the Drone Supply logo.
Step 4: They will have to tap on the Claim All button.
List of items available in Drone Supply
Here are all the rewards that can be claimed from the Drone Supply by exchanging stars:
- 5 stars – Squad BEATz lobby music
- 10 stars – 100 Gold Coins
- 15 stars – Random Loadout Loot Crate
- 20 stars – Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate
- 25 stars – 5 Pet Foods
- 30 stars – M4A1 – Flaming Skull (7d)
- 35 stars – 100 Universal Fragments
- 40 stars – 2 Diamond Royale Vouchers (Expires on 30 April 2022)
- 45 stars – 100 Gold Coins
- 50 stars – 5 Random Loadout Loot Crates
- 55 stars – 5 Pet Foods
- 60 stars – MP5 Hipster Bunny
- 65 stars – 2 Weapon Royale Vouchers (Expires on 30 April 2022)
- 70 stars – 100 Universal Fragments
- 75 stars – 5 Random Loadout Loot Crates
- 80 stars – 5 Pet Foods
- 85 stars – 100 Gold Coins
- 90 stars – Jewel of BEATz
- 95 stars – 500 Universal Fragments
- 100 stars – 2 Incubator Vouchers (Expires on 30 April 2022)
- 105 stars – 10 Pet Foods
- 110 stars – 2 Diamond Royale Vouchers (Expires on 30 April 2022)
- 115 stars – 100 Gold Coins
- 120 stars – Jewel Mystified Bundle