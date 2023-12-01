Free Fire Booyah Pass December 2023 (Season 12) price, main rewards, and more revealed

The Booyah Pass is one of the best ways to get in-game cosmetics in Free Fire, and Garena releases a new edition of the pass every month. The Booyah Pass Season 12 has arrived in the battle royale title with the start of December, bringing a fresh set of rewards for players to collect. This time around, the developers are offering a significant 50% discount on the pass, given that it is the last one for 2023.

Those who are interested can upgrade their pass and get the premium rewards. In the meantime, players who don't want to spend diamonds can still acquire the items in the free section. More details on the Booyah Pass Season 12 are provided below.

Primary rewards of Free Fire Booyah Pass December 2023 (Season 12)

The Booyah Pass Season 12 is named Galactic Odyssey, and it consists of numerous themed rewards. The following are some of the best ones you can collect from the pass:

Free rewards

Level 10: Interstellar Victor Parachute

Level 20: Galactic Odyssey Banner

Level 50: Interstellar Hoodie

Level 60: Galactic Odyssey Avatar

Level 80: Grenade – Interstellar Explosion

Level 91: AWM – Interstellar Igniter

Premium rewards

Level 1: Booyah Pass Pet Choice Crate

Level 10: Interstellar Watcher Bundle

Level 30: Interstellar Skyboard

Level 40: Motorbike – Interstellar Rider

Level 50: Interstellar Messenger Bundle

Level 60: 4x BP S12 Tokens

Level 70: Interstellar Remains Loot Box

Level 80: 4x BP S12 Tokens

Level 90: 4x BP S12 Tokens

Level 100: UMP – Interstellar Impulse and 4x BP S12 Tokens

Level 105: 4x BP S12 Tokens

Level 110: 4x BP S12 Tokens

Level 115: 4x BP S12 Tokens

Level 120: 4x BP S12 Tokens

Level 125: 4x BP S12 Tokens

Level 130: Interstellar Icicle Dagger

Level 135: 4x BP S12 Tokens

Level 140: Interstellar Traveller Backpack and 4x BP S12 Tokens

Level 145: 4x BP S12 Tokens

Level 150: Gloo Wall - Interstellar Guardian and 12x BP S12 Tokens

Level 151 and over: BP S12 Deluxe Box (Repeated)

To advance through the levels, you must complete various missions.

Price of the Free Fire Booyah Pass December 2023 (Season 12)

Here is the price of the Booyah Pass (Image via Garena)

As previously mentioned, Garena is offering a 50% discount on the Booyah Pass for December 2023. This is why you will be able to acquire the two paid variants for a considerably cheaper price. Essentially, the Premium version can be bought for 249 diamonds, whereas the Booyah Pass Premium Plus will cost you 499 diamonds.

You can buy either of these variants to access the pass's paid section.

How to upgrade the Free Fire Booyah Pass December 2023

Check the following steps and upgrade the pass in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Follow the steps below to upgrade the Booyah Pass inside Free Fire:

Step 1: Open the game and navigate to the Booyah Pass section.

Open the game and navigate to the Booyah Pass section. Step 2: Next, tap on the Upgrade button.

Next, tap on the Upgrade button. Step 3: You can complete the payment for either of the two paid variants.

The respective number of diamonds will be deducted, and you will then have access to the Premium track of the Booyah Pass.

