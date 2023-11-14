Free Fire Booyah Pass for January 2024 (Season 13) leaked: Rewards, price, and more

The Booyah Pass remains one of the best and most preferred means to get in-game items in Free Fire. Garena regularly updates it, bringing a new set of rewards for the players to acquire every month. In a new leak, the rewards for the Booyah Pass for January 2024 (Season 13) have been revealed, giving the community an idea about what they can expect from it.

As per the information, the Electro Spark Bundle and Electro Whisper Bundle will be the two primary costumes that gamers will be able to acquire. Besides that, there will be several other items on offer, such as an emote, backpack, and more.

Free Fire Booyah Pass for January 2024 (Season 13) rewards leaked

It is reasonable to expect that Free Fire Booyah Pass Season 13 will premiere in the battle royale title on January 1, 2024. Subsequently, it will be accessible for the entire month, likely set to end on January 31, 2024.

As per the available details from various sources, the Free Fire Booyah Pass for January 2024 (Season 13) is expected to feature the following details:

Get Booyah Pass Pet Choice Crate and Kingfisher – Electro Enigma (30 days) at Level 1

Get Electro Spark Bundle and Electro Storage Loot Box at Level 10

Get Electri City Banner at Level 20

Get Grenade – Electro Surge at Level 30

Get Jeep – Electro Bumper at Level 40

Get Electro Shorts and Electro Whisper Bundle at Level 50

Get Electri City avatar and 4x BP S13 Tokens at Level 60

Get Electric Spitter Loot Box at Level 70

Get Electric Skyboard and 4x BP S13 Tokens at Level 80

Get 4x BP S13 Tokens at Level 90

Get M500 – Electro Enforcer at Level 91

Get Kingfisher – Electro Enigma and 4x BP S13 Tokens at Level 100

Get 4x BP S13 Tokens at Levels 105, 110, 115, 120, and 125

Get Electro Moonblade at Level 130

Get 4x BP S13 Tokens at Level 135

Get Electro Owner Backpack at Level 140

Get Excellent Service emote and 12x BP S13 Tokens at Level 150

Get BP S13 Box after Level 151 as repeatable reward at every subsequent level

Price of Free Fire Booyah Pass on Indian server (Image via Garena)

The premium variant provides access to most of the exclusive themed items. You can upgrade to the Premium variant for 499 Diamonds and the Premium Plus for 999 Diamonds. However, this is not the end of your task, as you need to accomplish specific missions to gain BP EXP that, in turn, will enable you to level up and acquire the corresponding rewards.

A new BP Ring is also expected alongside the Free Fire Booyah Pass for January 2024. The Luck Royale process involves utilizing diamonds to make spins to draw the premium variant or collect the required unique tokens to redeem the pass.

