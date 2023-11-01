Free Fire Booyah Pass November 2023 (Season 11) price, main rewards, and more revealed

Free Fire Booyah Pass for November 2023 is now available in the battle royale title, and the eleventh version of the pass is essentially based on the "Rise of Puppets" theme.

Due to the monthly nature of the pass, this season became accessible on November 1, 2023, and you can collect the exclusive themed cosmetics until November 30, 2023.

A large chunk of the collectibles are locked behind the premium track, and you must make the upgrade to obtain them. Details on the price, rewards, and more are provided below.

Free Fire Booyah Pass November 2023 (Season 11) rewards

The pass offers a range of exclusive rewards (Image via Garena)

The following are some of the best rewards you will be able to find inside Free Fire's Booyah Pass Season 11:

Free rewards

Level 10: Cool Puppet Skyboard

Level 20: Rise of the Puppets Banner

Level 50: Not Your Puppet Mask

Level 60: Rise of the Puppets Avatar

Level 80: Puppet Blind Loot Box

Level 91: Woodpecker – Puppet Strike

Premium rewards

Level 1: Booyah Pass Pet Choice Crate

Level 10: Marionette Fantasy Bundle

Level 30: Puppet Kit Skyboard

Level 40: Pickup Truck – Puppet Drive

Level 50: Marionette Wonder Bundle

Level 60: 4x BP S11Tokens

Level 70: Grenade – Puppet Prank

Level 80: 4x BP S11 Tokens

Level 90: 4x BP S11 Tokens

Level 100: SKS – Puppet Shooter and 4x BP S11 Tokens

Level 105: 4x BP S11 Tokens

Level 110: 4x BP S11 Tokens

Level 115: 4x BP S11 Tokens

Level 120: 4x BP S11 Tokens

Level 125: 4x BP S11 Tokens

Level 130: Puppet Chopper

Level 135: 4x BP S11 Tokens

Level 140: Your Puppet Backpack and 4x BP S11 Tokens

Level 145: 4x BP S11 Tokens

Level 150: Dance Puppet, Dance (Emote) and 12x BP S11 Tokens

Level 151 and onward: BP S11 Deluxe Box (Repeatable Reward)

Start completing the different missions to climb through the levels and claim the rewards.

Free Fire Booyah Pass November 2023 price and procedure to upgrade

Here is the price of the pass (Image via Garena)

The premium variant of Free Fire Booyah Pass November 2023 (Season 11) costs 499 Diamonds, while the second alternative of Premium Plus costs 999 Diamonds. The more expensive version includes all the perks of the premium variant and also provides 50 levels instantly.

As a bonus, Garena is offering an additional 30 levels immediately after the purchase of both variants.

You may follow these steps to upgrade your Booyah Pass:

Step 1: Open the Booyah Pass section in the game.

Open the Booyah Pass section in the game. Step 2: Click the Upgrade button and select the preferred variant.

Click the Upgrade button and select the preferred variant. Step 3: Confirm the purchase, and your pass will be upgraded.

In case you wish to take a chance, then the option to make the spins in the Rise of the Puppets Booyah Pass Ring is available. The particular event was recently added and will remain active till the end of the pass.

Free Fire Booyah Pass November 2023 Rise of the Puppets Ring

This is the event that provides the Free Fire Booyah Pass for a cheap price (Image via Garena)

Garena now regularly brings an option of a new Ring-themed Luck Royale with every iteration of the pass.

With the launch of Free Fire Booyah Pass November 2023 (Season 11), a new Rise of the Puppets Ring is now accessible for the entire month.

You can spend nine Diamonds on a single spin with the better alternative of 10+1 spins priced at 90 Diamonds. In any scenario, you will receive one of the following items randomly:

Booyah Pass Premium

10x BP Ring Token

5x BP Ring Token

3x BP Ring Token

2x BP Ring Token

BP Ring Token

Like other Luck Royales, this one also features an exchange section where you can utilize the Tokens collected during this as well as the previous iterations to redeem items. The options are limited and comprise the following:

Booyah Pass Premium Plus for Season 11: 200 BP Ring Tokens

Booyah Pass Premium: 125 BP Ring Tokens

BP S11 Box: 10 BP Ring Tokens

100 BP EXP: Five BP Ring Tokens

1x BP S11 Token: Three BP Ring Tokens

The Luck Royale may be a worthwhile option for the players to upgrade their Booyah Passes at a marginally better rate.

