New Free Fire Evo Vault: Rewards, prices, end date and more

Evo Vault is among the many new events that Garena has dropped into Free Fire before the upcoming update. Four exclusive Evo gun skins, including Groza-Bang! Popblaster and Thompson-Cindered Colossus, are up for grabs in the latest round of the Luck Royale. You can simply unlock the sought-after prizes by spending Diamonds on the spins.

You have plenty of time to win the rewards, as the Luck Royale added on October 30, 2023, will run until November 14, 2023. The following sections provide more details, including spin prices and rewards.

Free Fire Evo Vault Luck Royale prize pool and spin prices

Prize pool of the Evo Vault (Image via Garena)

A single spin in Free Fire Evo Vault costs 20 Diamonds, and the other alternative you have is 10+1 spins for 200 Diamonds.

In both cases, you will draw the rewards from the following prize pool:

Groza – Bang! Popblaster

Thompson – Cindered Colossus

FAMAS – Demonic Grin

M1887 – Sterling Conqueror

Sterling Conqueror (M1887) Token Crate

Cindered Colossus (Thompson) Token Crate

Demonic Grin (FAMAS) Token Crate

Groza Bang! Popblaster Token Crate

Luck Royale Voucher (Expiry date: December 31, 2023)

Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry date: December 31, 2023)

Bonfire

Scan

Armor Crate

Secret Clue

You will win Groza – Bang! Popblaster, or the other three Evo guns within 50 spins. The formerly owned skins you receive from the event will be converted to tokens.

How to get Evo gun skins from Free Fire Evo Vault Luck Royale?

Select Evo Vault (Image via Garena)

You can follow this set of instructions to take part in the new Free Fire Evo Vault and collect exciting Evo gun skins in the battle royale title:

Step 1: First, boot up the game and sign in to your account.

Step 2: Access the Luck Royale section. To do this, select the option from the list on the left side of the screen.

Step 3: Pick the Evo Vault banner from the long list of options to load the new Luck Royale interface.

Step 4: Use the Diamonds from your account to make spins.

Once you receive the skin, you may equip it through the Evo Gun section in the weapon tab.

How many Diamonds do you need to get gun skin from the Free Fire Evo Vault?

Given that you are bound to win at least one skin within 50 spins, you will need at least 1,000 Diamonds to win an Evo gun. In any case, you are better off making 10+1 spins, as it offers a marginally better bargain.

Should you spend Diamonds on Free Fire Evo Vault Luck Royale?

The new Evo Vault offers an incredible chance to buy Evo weapons for 1,000 Diamonds or less. This represents a significant value to those who do not possess any of the skins available in the prize pool.

However, the event may not be enticing enough if you own these Evo gun skins since the duplicate rewards will be converted to tokens.

Nonetheless, you will need more Diamonds to max out the skins and unlock all the perks. Thus, if you are ready to shell out the required in-game currency, only then should you participate.

Note: Free Fire is blocked in India, and players can play the particular Indian version once it hits stores.

