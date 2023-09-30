Free Fire Evo Vault guide: Steps to get Bang Popblaster Groza and other gun skins

The Bang Popblaster Groza is the newest addition to the roster of Evo Gun skins in Free Fire. The upgradable cosmetic offers amazing benefits, including an exclusive emote, ability, and various effects, not to mention an incredible appearance. This skin and several other options are available in the game's new Evo Vault Luck Royale.

This Evo gun skin does not come for free, as you need diamonds to draw the rewards of the event. Even after acquiring the cosmetic, you will need more currency to procure tokens to level it up and enjoy all the privileges.

Free Fire Evo Vault Luck Royale will run for a month

Garena launched the Evo Vault Luck Royale in Free Fire on September 29, 2023. It is scheduled to run for an entire month, concluding on October 29, 2023. Each spin in the event requires you to spend 20 diamonds. You can also opt for 11 spins for 200 diamonds.

As per the event’s rules, you will win an Evo Gun skin in 50 spins or less. Any duplicate skins will also be converted into valuable Evo Tokens, providing an advantage to the participants.

The pool of exclusive rewards in the Free Fire Evo Vault is as follows:

Groza – Bang! Popblaster

MP5 – Platinum Divinity

M4A1 – Infernal Draco

M1014 – Green Flame Draco

Pan – Diz Pop Art

Ultra Pop Loot Box

Bang! Popblaster Token Box

Platinum Divinity (MP5) Token Crate

Infernal Draco (M4A1) Token Crate

Bonfire

Cube Fragment

Luck Royale Voucher (Expiry date: November 30, 2023)

Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry date: November 30, 2023)

Although these items are delivered to you randomly, there is a high chance that you will get the new Groza gun skin.

How to get Groza Bang Popblaster from Free Fire Evo Vault

Access the event by following a few steps (Image via Garena)

Here are the steps you can follow to get Groza Bang Popblaster in the game:

Step 1: Sign in to your Free Fire account and browse the Luck Royale section to select Evo Vault.

Step 2: Use diamonds to make spins and win rewards randomly. Continue this process for 50 spins. You can obtain the skin within this number.

Step 3: Upgrade the Groza Bang Popblaster using its dedicated tokens through the Evo Gun section.

How many diamonds do you need to get Groza Bang Popblaster from Free Fire Evo Vault?

You will need a considerable number of diamonds (Image via Garena)

You can get the Groza Bang Popblaster from the Free Fire Evo Vault by spending 3,000 to 5,000 diamonds on spins. However, the exact number may vary depending on the player. Some might obtain it in spins worth 2,000 diamonds, while others may not receive it even after crossing the 5,000 mark.

How many tokens do you need to upgrade Groza Bang Popblaster in Free Fire?

The latest Evo gun skin in the game (Image via Garena)

You need a total of 1450 Groza-Bang! Popblaster Tokens to upgrade the skins to level 7. You will receive the following perks at each level:

Level 2 – Elimination Announcement and Upgrade Attributes

Level 3 – New Look

Level 4 – Hit Effect and Upgrade Attributes

Level 5 – Elimination Effect and Firing Effect

Level 6 – New Look and Unlock Abilities

Level 7 – New Look and Exclusive Emote

Given the considerable cost associated with acquiring and upgrading this gun skin, only those with thousands of spare diamonds should participate in the game's latest Luck Royale.

