Free Fire India exclusive features: Playtime and spending limits, and more

Garena’s Free Fire is coming back to the country very soon as an India-exclusive application, and there are some Free Fire India exclusive features to accommodate the guidelines of the Indian government. The title is returning in a new avatar following its ban that last more than a year, and fans are very excited. The government banned the game and many other Chinese applications in February 2022, citing security reasons.

However, since BGMI, one of those banned applications, returned to the Indian markets, Free Fire's fans in India were also interested in whether and when the game would come back. This interest especially peaked since many famous esports personalities and Free Fire streamers kept claiming the game will return this past month.

As the title is finally set to return in the next few days, this article sums up all these Free Fire India exclusive features so that you can “Play It Right” when the game drops on digital storefronts on September 5, 2023.

All new Free Fire India exclusive features

Garena had to tweak a few rules to accommodate the guidelines of the Indian government and make Free Fire India's return happen. These changes include limited playtime, age limits, and more.

Playtime limit: One of Free Fire India's exclusive features is to limit the playtime. As can be seen in the video above, Garena claims to believe in the power of taking frequent breaks to recharge.

Free Fire India promotes toxicity free gameplay (Image via Garena)

Free Fire India's exclusive features are included to provide a better gaming environment to all the gamers on the platform. This is because, as Garena says at the end of the video, “there are a lot of good gamers, you should become the ideal one." (translated from Hindi)

There will be plenty of new changes as the game returns after a long absence. Find out about some of the latest events in Free Fire to catch up faster.

