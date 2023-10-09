Free Fire Carmine Wall event guide: Get Gloo Wall skins and other rewards

Carmine Wall is the most recent event to be added to Garena Free Fire, and it has brought with it an exclusive Gloo Wall skin for the game’s community to obtain. Like all other events of this type, players will have to spend diamonds to have an opportunity to receive the available items. This skin will be hidden behind one of the five locks, and gamers must select the correct one to receive it.

Given that the rewards will not repeat, individuals will be guaranteed to receive the primary prize in five unlocks. However, the cost will increase with each subsequent one, and only those with sufficient in-game currency should try gambling.

All further details regarding the Carmine Wall event in Free Fire are provided in the section below.

New Carmine Wall event commences in Free Fire

New Carmine Wall event has made its way into the battle royale title (Image via Garena)

Carmine Wall event commenced in Free Fire on October 8, 2023, and is set to be available inside the battle royale title until October 14, 2023. The event’s main highlight is the Carmine Ghost Gloo Wall skin, which also features four other miscellaneous rewards. The following is the detailed prize pool which the developers offer:

Gloo Wall – Carmine Ghost

Painted Omen

2x Magic Cube Fragments

2x Flaming Skull (M4A1 + SKS) Weapon Loot Crate

2x Luck Royale Vouchers.

Unlocking the first lock would cost nine diamonds, and the next four will be priced at 19, 49, 99, and 399, respectively. Consequently, gamers will be sure to get the Carmine Ghost Gloo Wall skin and the other exclusive rewards for 575 diamonds.

These are the rules of the event (Image via Garena)

This event presents an excellent opportunity because an exclusive Gloo Wall skin generally costs a couple of hundred diamonds. If users can acquire it within the first few unlocks, they have a great bargain in their hands.

Steps to access Carmine Wall event in Free Fire

Follow the steps specified below to access the Carmine Wall event (Image via Garena)

You can follow the steps provided below to access the Carmine Wall event in Free Fire and obtain the Carmine Ghost Gloo Wall skin:

Step 1: Start by opening the battle royale title on your mobile device and clicking on the “Events” icon on the screen’s left side.

Step 2: As part of the next step, you must tap on the “Carmine Wall” event present under the “Events” tab and click the “Go To” button.

Step 3: You will be redirected to the specific web event, and you may then start spending diamonds to get your hands on the accessible rewards.

After you obtain the Carmine Ghost Gloo Wall skin, you can navigate to the in-game vault section and equip it. You may subsequently flaunt the skin on the battlefield to your friends.

