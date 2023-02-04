Free Fire Cindered Colossus Thompson Evo gun skin: How to get, price, Faded Wheel duration and more (MAX version)

The Cindered Colossus Thompson has finally arrived on the Free Fire MAX Indian server as part of the Faded Wheel event. The event also features a Colossus Skyboard as the second grand prize.

The Cindered Colossus Thompson has fiery, flame VFX with wings on either side. It boasts improved damage and rate of fire, with a trade-off in reload speed. It also includes an additional ability and emote, like other Evo gun skins. Check out more details about the Faded Wheel and the Cindered Colossus Thompson in the following sections.

New Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel provides new Cindered Colossus Thompson Evo gun skin

The new Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel kicked off on the Indian server on February 4, 2023. It will be available for about a month before ending on March 5, 2023. The first spin in the Luck Royale is not free, and you will have to spend diamonds to get items.

Select the items of your choice that you don't wish to acquire (Image via Garena)

The rewards in the newly added Faded Wheel are as follows:

Thompson – Cindered Colossus

Colossus Skyboard

Cindered Colossus Token Box

5x Thompson – Cindered Colossus Token

Cube Fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: April 30, 2023)

Winterlands M1014 Weapon Loot Crate

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: April 30, 2023)

Pet Food

SPAS12 – Plague Doctor Weapon Loot Crate

As always, it is not possible to acquire all ten items since you have to remove two items (excluding the grand prize of the Cindered Colossus Thompson and Colossus Skyboard) before making spins.

You will not receive duplicate items from the pool as each item is grayed out once obtained. This makes the Luck Royale an even more attractive option overall.

Steps to access Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel to get the Cindered Colossus Thompson Evo gun skin

You can follow the steps in this section to collect the Evo gun skin from the Faded Wheel quickly:

Step 1: Access Free Fire MAX and then open the Luck Royale section by clicking on the icon on the left side.

Select the particular featuring Evo Thompson skin (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the Faded Wheel featuring the Cindered Colossus Thompson Evo gun skin.

Make spins using diamonds to get one item at random (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Remove the two unwanted items from the prize pool and click on the confirm button to proceed.

Step 4: Make spins to receive rewards at random.

The first spin costs nine diamonds, with subsequent spins increasing to a maximum of 499 diamonds. The total cost of obtaining the Cindered Colossus Thompson skin is approximately 1082 diamonds. To level it up to its maximum level and receive all its perks, an additional 1400 tokens are required. Because of this, only those players who can spend tons of diamonds should acquire the skin.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes