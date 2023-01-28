Free Fire MAX Cindered Colossus Thompson to be available in Indian server soon, leaks suggest

Following early previews of the new Free Fire MAX Evo gun skin, Cindered Colossus Thompson, being leaked earlier this month, additional details have emerged. If recent leaks are to be believed, the new gun skin will be available in the game shortly.

The leaks about the same were posted by multiple popular Free Fire data miners who have a reputation for providing details of upcoming events and items well ahead of their release. Furthermore, they also gave a glimpse of additional cosmetics that may be included in the Faded Wheel event.

The following section will delve into the upcoming Cindered Colossus Thompson in Free Fire MAX.

Cindered Colossus Thompson to soon be available in Free Fire MAX Indian server via Faded Wheel

Recent Instagram posts by KnightClown and Top Leaks FF gave a sneak peek at the upcoming Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel event, which will be available on the Indian and Bangladesh servers.

Luck Royale is expected to add a new Evo Thompson gun skin to the game and other rewards like the Ruins Colossus Loot Box and Colossus Skyboard that can be earned by spending diamonds.

Although the two did not provide a release date for Luck Royale, another data miner B2_OFC suggested that the skin be made available in the store on February 4, 2023.

Leaked details of the Thompson Cindered Colossus

Cindered Colossus Thompson is an SMG skin with a stunning red and black color theme. It also has a visually appealing VFX of fire emanating from the weapon's nozzle, which adds to its aesthetic appeal.

The gun skin provides the following perks at each level:

Level 2

New Look

Upgraded attributes (Removed one "–"reload speed)

Level 3

New Look

Level 4

Hit Effect

Upgraded attributes (Increased Rate of Fire)

Level 5

Kill effect

Firing effect

Level 6

New Look

Ability unlocked (after firing eight shots, the next shot on target within a fixed duration will deal extra damage)

Level 7

Exclusive emote

New Look

To make the most of this gun skin, individuals must accumulate unique tokens to level it up. These can be purchased from the store using diamonds and are likely to cost more than the skin from Luck Royale.

Nonetheless, it is important to emphasize that all these details of the gun skin and its introduction onto the Indian server are only leaks and must be taken with a grain of salt. Players can expect an official announcement from the developers in the coming days.

