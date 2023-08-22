Free Fire Diamonds top-up guide: Steps to purchase, price, and more

Free Fire Diamonds are the in-game currency for Garena’s battle royale title, which features many characters with special abilities. The game also often publishes amazing events that bring special skins for guns available in the game’s arsenal. However, obtaining these characters and gun skins requires Diamonds. Since it is not possible to get them directly from the game, you need to spend actual money to acquire them.

As there are many ways to get Diamonds in the game, this article will provide a step-by-step guide to getting them ahead of the launch of some interesting game events.

Complete guide to purchasing Free Fire Diamonds

There are several ways to top up your Diamonds in the game. While some players may prefer the in-game Top Up Center, others often opt for third-party websites that frequently offer these Diamond top-ups.

Follow the steps below to purchase the in-game currency:

Step 1: Launch the game and tap on the “Diamond” icon at the upper left side of the screen.

It will open the Top Up Center. Choose the preferred options from the numerous Free Fire diamond packs available.

Choose your preferred payment option to purchase them.

Upon successful completion of payment, Diamonds will be credited to your account. You will be able to see how much you have in your possession next to the “Diamond” icon on your launch screen.

Prices of Free Fire Diamonds in the Top Up Center

Diamond prices in the game (Image via YouTube/ULTIMATE SAGAR)

Here are the prices of the different Diamond packs available in the Top Up Center:

Rs. 80 – 100 Diamonds

100 Diamonds Rs. 250 – 310 Diamonds

310 Diamonds Rs. 400 – 520 Diamonds

520 Diamonds Rs. 800 – 1060 Diamonds

1060 Diamonds Rs. 1600 – 2180 Diamonds

2180 Diamonds Rs. 4000 – 5600 Diamonds

Other offers

Apart from these top-ups, the developer frequently offers amazing rewards for purchasing Diamonds. They often provide Free Fire redeem codes that can help you get them for free in the game. Sometimes, Garena offers a 100% Top-up bonus where players can get double the amount of the in-game currency on their purchases.

That covers all you need to know about the Free Fire Diamonds top-up. Follow this guide to purchase in-game currencies for new characters and gun skins. Follow us for all the latest events, updates, guides, and more regarding the BR title.

Note: The game is banned in India. However, one can still enjoy similar gameplay by playing its MAX version by the same developers.

