Free Fire
  • home icon
  • Free Fire
  • Free Fire MAX Trendsetter event guide: Get Dusk Prowl Bundle, price, and more

Free Fire MAX Trendsetter event guide: Get Dusk Prowl Bundle, price, and more

By Aniket Thakkar
Modified Aug 21, 2023 23:30 IST
Free Fire MAX Trendsetter event is available in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)
Free Fire MAX Trendsetter event is available in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Various forms of cosmetics have gradually become a huge draw among Free Fire MAX players. Given their popularity, Garena never holds back from introducing new events that present such collectibles, with Trendsetter being the latest offering. This new event brings forth the Dusk Prowl Bundle, which delivers an all-in-one set, including a backpack, fist, outfit, Gloo Wall, and more.

Unfortunately, you cannot obtain any rewards from this Free Fire MAX event for free. Instead, you must spend diamonds on the spins to randomly receive these items from the three categories of this massive pool.

Free Fire MAX Trendsetter event provides an attractive Dusk Prowl Bundle and more

Trendsetter event was added to Free Fire MAX on August 21, 2023. It is not a permanent event and will last until September 3, 2023. You may spend 20 diamonds to make a single spin, while a 10+1 spin offer comes in at 200 diamonds.

After making the spins, you will receive the items randomly from the following prize pool:

Grand Prizes

  1. Dusk Prowl Bundle
  2. Trendy Clubber Bundle
  3. Wasteland Roamer Bundle
  4. Tiger Clubber Bundle
  5. The Demented Maniac Bundle

Bonus items

  1. Beaston
  2. Kactus
  3. Mr Waggor
  4. Fang
  5. SkywingMk1
  6. Cobra Loot Box
  7. Witch’s Broomstick
  8. Spikey Spines Backpack
  9. Bunny Guitarbag
  10. Zombie Corpse
  11. Winter’s Delight
  12. Grenade – Crimson Blow
  13. Wasteland Grenade
  14. Cheerful Bunny
  15. Captain Summer
You have tons of prizes to win in the new event (Image via Garena)
You have tons of prizes to win in the new event (Image via Garena)

Other prizes

  1. Scorching Sands (M4A1) Weapon Loot Crate
  2. Vampire (FAMAS + MP5) Weapon Loot Crate
  3. The Punishers (P90 + XM8) Weapon Loot Crate
  4. Captain Bubbles (M60 + M249) Weapon Loot Crate
  5. Deadly Bat Weapon Loot Crate
  6. Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
  7. Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate
  8. Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate
  9. Armor Crate
  10. Supply Crate
  11. Leg Pockets
  12. Scan
  13. Bonfire
  14. Air Aid
  15. Secret Clue
  16. Bounty Token

The interesting element here is that you are guaranteed an item from the Bonus section after every 10 spins. Moreover, after every 100 spins, you are assured one item from the Bonus Prize section.

Dusk Prowl Bundle, one of the grand prizes, has become the biggest draw for the players in Free Fire MAX due to its cosmetics. It contains the following items:

  1. Thunderboom Fist
  2. Gloo Wall – Rave Skater
  3. Ballsy Skaterboi (Head)
  4. Rocker Stud (Top)
  5. Steel Fortress (Bottom)
  6. Bandaged Hare (Shoes)
  7. Black Dragon backpack
  8. Finn
  9. Pet Skin: Thunderstorm Finn

How to receive Dusk Prowl Bundle in Free Fire MAX?

Spend diamonds to receive the rewards (Image via Garena)
Spend diamonds to receive the rewards (Image via Garena)

Here are the steps to receive Dusk Prowl Bundle in Free Fire MAX:

  • Step 1: Sign in to your account and access the diamond event section.
  • Step 2: Select the Trendsetter option to load the event interface.
  • Step 3: Spend diamonds to make spins within the Trendsetter event interface.

You must continue the process until you have acquired the Dusk Prowl Bundle

How many diamonds do you need to receive Dusk Prowl Bundle from Free Fire MAX Trendsetter event?

youtube-cover

Since you are guaranteed to obtain a grand prize within 100 spins, there are strong chances of receiving the Dusk Prowl Bundle for 2000 diamonds. You may also acquire several other attractive rewards, including quirky outfits, backpacks, grenades, and more.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...