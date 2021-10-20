Free Fire Diwali event: How to get new Magic Feathers backpack and Warrior Prince bundle for cheap

Garena has added several exciting cosmetic items to Free Fire, including the Magic Feathers backpack, SCAR - Royal Warrior, and the Warrior Prince bundle. All of these are among the leaked items for Free Fire Diwali 2021 that recently surfaced.

Players can get their hands on exclusive cosmetics besides several other items like the Elite Pass from the newly added Diwali Level Up Shop at a discounted rate. This certainly offers a much better value proposition to users than a direct purchase from the store.

They will be able to get the bundle, backpack, and SCAR skin from October 20, 2021 until the event's conclusion on October 26, 2021.

Steps to get Magic Feather backpack and Warrior Price bundle in Free Fire for cheap

The three grand prizes are spread across three different shop levels. Players at the first level can purchase the Magic Feathers backpack, followed by SCAR - Royal Warrior at the second level, and finally the Warrior Prince bundle at the highest level.

Once users get a discount percentage at the start, they will need to shop for items worth 30 diamonds to access all the items on the second level, while a purchase of 60 diamonds is necessary for the third level.

Users can get up to 95% off (Image via Free Fire)

Furthermore, as players progress through the level, they will receive an additional discount percentage which adds up. Thus the items at the highest level are the cheapest.

Step 1: You must first open the Free Fire Diwali Level Up Shop interface.

You can purchase the backpack (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, you should spin for a specific discount percentage. This will only be applicable for items on level one. You can purchase the backpack directly and it will also unlock all further levels.

Step 3: You will have to spin for an additional discount at level 2 and 3. After you get a discount for items at level 3, you can purchase the bundle.

Since the discount may vary depending on the user, there is no exact price for the bundle or the backpack. Some players might get it for as low as 59 diamonds, while others may have to spend a higher amount.

