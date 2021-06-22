Free Fire Elite Pass Season 38 release date and end date revealed

Garena Free Fire comes up with an Elite Pass every month that allows players to win tier-based rewards. These prizes include character skins, weapon skins, and more.

Gamers must earn a specific number of badges to win the exciting in-game accessories offered by the Elite Pass. They can earn these badges by completing daily and weekly missions assigned to them by this battle royale title.

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 38 details

As always, players can purchase the latest Elite Pass on the first day of every month. The Free Fire Elite Pass Season 38 is all set to arrive on July 1st and will be available for the entire month.

Gamers can also pre-order the Season 38 Elite Pass starting June 28th. Pre-ordering will close on June 30th, and they have to pay 999 diamonds to pre-order the Elite Pass.

How to download the Elite Pass

Once the Elite Pass becomes available, players can follow these steps to acquire it:

They have to open Free Fire and click on the Elite Pass icon. Users can then click on the “Upgrade” option. They need to pick any Elite Pass version: the Elite Pass or the Elite Bundle. The former is worth 499 diamonds, and the latter 999 diamonds. Gamers will have to confirm their purchase and pay accordingly.

Rewards

As per ffbooyah.com, the Season 38 Elite Pass may bring in the following items/rewards:

Sports Car – 0 Badges UMP Skin – 10 Badges Jacket – 15 Badges Banner – 30 Badges Avatar – 40 Badges Female Bundle – 50 Badges Bat Skin – 80 Badges Surfboard Skin – 100 Badges Banner – 115 Badges Grenade – 125 Badges Loot Box Skin – 150 Badges Backpack Skin – 200 Badges Male Bundle

