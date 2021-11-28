Free Fire Elite Pass Season 43: Price, theme, pre-order reward, and more

Elite Pass is released every month in Free Fire, which implies that a load of themed items, mainly captivating cosmetics, including multiple bundles and skins, are added. Thus, it serves as an important way to earn items as few from the initial Elite Pass have become a rare commodity.

With the pass for November drawing to a close, gamers are awaiting the next edition, which is only a few days away. Like every time, the Elite Bundle is already available for pre-order ahead of its official release, and it comes with a unique incentive for doing so.

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 43

The pre-order reward (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 43 is called Palace of Poker and it will go online on December 1, 2021. Gamers will receive a Monster Truck – Poker Monarch for pre-ordering the Elite Bundle using 999 diamonds. Users will also get the Jeweled Hearts Bundle directly on its release due to the 50 additional badges.

The Monster Truck skin in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Furthermore, players will purchase the pass when it is released, with the prices for the versions likely to remain the same. Elite Pass will likely cost 499 diamonds, and Elite Bundle will be sold for 999 diamonds.

Steps to pre-order

You may follow the steps listed below to pre-order the Elite Pass:

Step 1: You can open the Elite Pass section and press the option beside the upgrade button.

Free Fire players can pre-order the Elite Bundle for 999 diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Once the dialog box opens, you will have to click on the pre-order option and click on the blue diamond button.

Step 3: You will have to confirm the purchase to attain the pre-order of the Elite Bundle.

Rewards

While the two bundles, i.e., Jeweled Hearts Bundle and Crowned Spades Bundle, have been officially revealed, the rewards for the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 43 were leaked a while ago and featured multiple items:

Grenade - Poker Monarch (Image via Souleven)

Poker's Tyranny Jacket (Image via Souleven)

Poker's Tyranny T-Shirt (Image via Souleven)

Pokwer Monarch Blade (Image via Souleven)

Palace of Poker (Image via Souleven)

Plasma - Joker (Image via Souleven)

Dummy Monarch (Image via Souleven)

Poker Monarch Backpack (Image via Souleven)

Edited by Srijan Sen