TSG Jash Free Fire ID stats, Discord link, monthly income, and best videos

TSG Jash is one of the two members of the Two Side Gamers YouTube channel, one of the most leading channels in the Indian Free Fire community. It has more than 9.6 million subscribers, while its viewership has already surpassed 1.486 billion.

The Two Side Gamers channel has made considerable progress in the last month, posting massive numbers of subscribers, adding more than 540k subscribers, and the overall view counter has surpassed 82.926 million.

What is TSG Jash’s Free Fire ID?

TSG Jash’s Free Fire ID is 123643969 and is the leader of the TSG Army guild. His stats within the game are reported below:

Lifetime stats

TSG Jash boasts 16986 frags in squad games (Image via Free Fire)

TSG Jash has featured in 7147 squad games in Free Fire and pulled off 1690 victories, assuring a win percentage of 23.64%. He has confirmed 16986 kills to his name, as the K/D ratio equals 3.11.

The internet star has 257 first-place finishes while playing 2537 duo games, adding up to a win ratio of 10.13%. With 4990 frags, the YouTuber has established a kill-to-death ratio of 2.19.

TSG Jash played 1390 solo games and managed to better the opponents 115 times, adding a win percentage of 8.27%. He has attained 3183 kills as his K/D ratio converts to 2.50.

Ranked stats

He has not played (Image via Free Fire)

TSG Jash has not competed in ranked solo, duo, or squad games in the Ranked Season 24.

Discord server

Their Discord Server (Image via Discord)

Two Side Gamers’ have the most significant Indian Free Fire Discord server. Readers can tap on this link to visit their Discord.

Income

Their growth in the previous month (Image via Social Blade)

The Social Blade website estimates Two Side Gamers YouTube earnings to be around $20.7K - $331.7K. On the other hand, the yearly total is believed to be between $248.8K - $4M.

YouTube channel and the best videos

Jash and Ritik have been running the Two Side Gamers’ YouTube channel for more than three years now as they started their journey in October 2018. Over the last few years, they have over 1450 videos, which have notched 9.6 million subscribers, while their view tally has surpassed 1.486 billion.

The most-watched video on the YouTube channel earned 12.37 million views and went live in January 2020. It features TSG Jash making spins in Diamond Royale to attain the Nian Beast Bundle. He gets the desired item after 19 spins.

Another entertaining video on their channel shows them playing a custom room game with Crazy Store featuring Jet Pack Shoes and AWM. Both Ritik and Jash face off in separate teams and the former triumphs.

Edited by Srijan Sen