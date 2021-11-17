"The graphics and the sound effects of Free Fire MAX was good, but it did not match my expectations": TSG Ritik

The massive growth of Free Fire is a major contributing factor to the development of streamers and content creators around the world. Ritik Jain, one of the most popular Free Fire content creators, not only creates content around the battle royale game but also plays it professionally.

He, along with Jash Dhoka, runs the YouTube channel TWO SIDE GAMERS, which has over 9.5 million subscribers. In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee, TSG Ritik talks about taking up gaming as a profession, his plans to expand his YouTube channel and more.

Q. Hello Ritik! Tell us a bit about your journey in the gaming world and your decision to take up esports as a profession.

Ritik: Initially, I did not take gaming seriously. Eventually, when I played my first proper tournament in Indonesia, I got to know about the craze of gaming. After that, I took it seriously and started to create content and work on my channel.

Q. Many players are unable to showcase their talent in gaming due to strict parents. Were your parents strict or lenient when it came to choosing esports as a profession? What were you pursuing before you took up gaming full-time?

Ritik: Parents will obviously not support you in the beginning until and unless you show them the outcome. Gaming was not my first priority; it was YouTube. When I gradually started earning money from YouTube, I entered the world of gaming.

Q. It has been over a month since Free Fire MAX was released. Do you think it matched up to the expectations of the players and the hype created around it?

Ritik: Free Fire MAX did not match my expectations. However, the graphics and sound effects of the game did have some minor improvements compared to Free Fire.

Q. Free Fire has quite a few characters with unique abilities. Which character do you like the most? What character combination is your favourite, and how do you stack the skills to get the best results?

Chrono is one of the most popular Free Fire characters (Image via Sportskeeda)

Ritik: Chrono is the default character, and all the teams and players use him. When it comes to other abilities, we (TSG) mutually decide characters to use.

Q. TSG Army recently won the Snapdragon Conquest: Free Fire Pro Series Season 2. How was your experience winning the tournament? What was the best aspect of it?

Ritik: We were obviously very happy after winning such a prestigious tournament. The best aspects were the execution and management of the tournament.

Q. From Blind Esports to Total Gaming Esports, there were quite a few strong teams in the Snapdragon Conquest: Free Fire Pro Series Season 2 championship. Who was your toughest competitor, and why?

Ritik: We did not really consider any specific team to be our competitor. We just focused on the game and followed our usual strategies.

Q. Aside from Free Fire, what other games do you enjoy playing?

Ritik: As I'm a Free Fire esports player, so my whole day is invested in playing this game. Whenever I get the time, I enjoy playing PC games.

Q. You have a YouTube channel called Two Side Gamers, which has over 9 million subscribers. How do you plan on making the channel grow even further? Is there anything special planned for the 10-million-subscribers mark?

Ritik: Yes, we do have plans after reaching 10 million subscribers, but I would not reveal what the exact change will be. But yes, after 10 million subscribers, players will get to see a difference in your content.

Q. You run the channel with your friend, Jash. How long have you known him? Who came up with the idea of creating a gaming channel? What kind of videos do you guys have the most fun shooting?

Ritik: I have known Jash since our childhood days as we are cousins. We both created this channel on YouTube. Since we were into Free Fire from the very beginning, we decided to create content around it and create a channel called Two Side Gamers.

Whenever we try to accomplish something challenging while playing Free Fire, we have huge fun shooting it.

Q. What is your message to the budding esports players who want to make it big in the mobile gaming world?

Ritik: My message to esports players is: Play the game dedicatedly and try to be the best!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar