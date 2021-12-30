Free Fire Elite Pass Season 44: Release date, time, theme, pre-order price, and more

The Elite Pass has always captivated gamers' interest in cosmetics in Free Fire. In essence, it features tons of appealing items which users can attain by earning badges and advancing through the pass.

Fortunately for gamers, the Elite Pass is introduced at the beginning of each month, bringing with them a fresh collection of themed cosmetics. Usually, the items up for grabs easily outweigh the cost in terms of the diamonds paid for the pass.

Now that the Elite Pass for December is coming to a close, the next Elite Pass pre-orders have already started. Gamers are eagerly waiting for its release, which is scheduled in the next few days.

Everything to know about Free Fire Elite Pass Season 44

Release date and time

The current pass ends in a few hours (Image via Free Fire)

As mentioned earlier, all Elite Passes start at the beginning of the month. As a result, the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 44 is scheduled for 1 January 2022. The pass will start as soon as the existing one comes to a close.

Theme

The Free Fire Elite Pass is set on a particular theme, with the current one being called Palace of Poker. Similarly, the upcoming pass is based on the Planet Rogue theme.

Pre-order

Elite Pass Season 44 is called Planet Rogue (Image via Free Fire)

Before releasing the pass, gamers are provided with an option to pre-order the Elite Bundle for 999 diamonds. The developers offer players an incentive, with the reward for Free Fire Elite Pass Season 44 being Robotic Ship Surfboard.

Gamers can open the Elite Pass section and click on the icon beside the upgrade button to pre-order the pass. This will cost them 999 diamonds, and players will obtain the surfboard. Furthermore, they will earn 50 extra badges once the pass is released, and the Celestial Cosmopuff Bundle will be unlocked.

Leaked rewards

The Free Fire Elite Pass Season 44 leaks already surfaced a few days ago, and it is just a matter of days before users will catch a glimpse of the rewards. Gamers can have a look at the leaked ones in the video above.

Edited by Shaheen Banu