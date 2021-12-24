Free Fire Elite Pass Season 44 leaked rewards, expected release time, and theme details

The Free Fire Elite Pass is one of the most convenient ways for players to obtain an array of eye-catching themed cosmetics. Although gamers are required to complete multiple missions to earn badges, these can be quickly completed by just playing the game daily.

Each month, a new pass is introduced with a unique theme and offers a plethora of benefits that are quite reasonable in comparison to the diamonds paid by users. The Elite Pass concludes at the end of the month. With December coming to a close, gamers are excited about the upcoming cosmetic items.

Free Fire Season 44 Elite Pass

Release date

Free Fire Elite Pass will end in a few days (Image via Free Fire)

As with the previous Free Fire Elite Pass, the new Season 44 Elite Pass starts on 1 January 2022. Since the event usually refreshes or starts at 4:00 AM IST, players can expect the same for the release of Elite Pass.

In one of his posts, KnightClown, a popular data miner, has claimed that the pre-order for the January month Elite Pass will go live on 29 December 2021 and is based on the Planet Rogue theme. Users will have to shell out 999 diamonds for the same.

Players will receive all Elite Bundle perks and additional pre-order rewards. According to the leaks, it is a Robotic Ship Skyboard. If users do not pre-order the pass, they will have the option to get the Elite Pass for 499 diamonds and Elite Bundle for 999 diamonds after its release.

Rewards

Free Fire Elite Pass leaks come up days in advance. The data miner posted the leaked rewards and the trailer on his handle. The leaked rewards for Elite Pass Season 44 are as follows:

10 Badges - KAR98K - Big Bang

15 Badges - Star Splash Jacket

30 Badges - Extraterrestrial Mind banner

40 Badges - Mercury Ink Jacket

50 Badges - Celestial Cosmopuff Bundle

80 Badges - MAG7 - Big Bang

100 Badges - Asteroid surfboard and Solar Bang T-Shirt

115 Badges - Extraterrestrial Soul banner

125 Badges - Grenade - Sponge Planet

150 badges: Rocketeer Loot Box and Childhood dream banner

200 Badges - Mischief Galaxy Backpack and Violet Orbit Backpack

225 Badges - Galactic Spaceboogy Bundle

Users can catch a glimpse of the rewards in the video above.

