Free Fire Emote Capsule event: Chromatic Pop Dance and more rewards (MAX version)

A new Emote Capsule event has commenced in Free Fire MAX, presenting an opportunity to acquire multiple exciting emotes and several cosmetics. The event requires you to spend diamonds and make spins to receive Star Capsules for the grand prize. Additionally, it has a separate exchange section for you to trade other colored Capsules for rewards.

Since the event is structured differently than usual, players may appreciate some guidance.

New Emote Capsule event starts in Free Fire MAX

As previous leaks had suggested, a new Emote Capsule event was added to Free Fire MAX on July 10, 2023, and will continue until July 23, 2023. The draw includes one Star Capsule Ball, four Orange Capsule Balls, 10 Purple Capsule Balls, and 25 Blue Capsule Balls. You need to spend nine diamonds to draw one ball, while a pack of 10 will be available for 90 diamonds.

You can receive one of the following emotes as grand prizes upon drawing a Star Capsule Ball:

Chromatic Pop Dance

Tease Waggor

All in Control

Ridicule

Come and Dance

You can refill the Capsule Balls in this Free Fire MAX event after winning the Star Capsule Ball. Moreover, the othered colored Capsule Balls can be traded for a number of rewards. The available items in the exchange section are as follows:

Lol – 12 Orange, 25 Purple, and 60 Blue Capsule Balls

Rock Paper Scissors – 12 Orange, 25 Purple, and 60 Blue Capsule Balls

Halo of Music – 12 Orange, 25 Purple, and 60 Blue Capsule Balls

Juggle – 8 Orange, 15 Purple, and 40 Blue Capsule Balls

The FFWS Dance – 5 Orange, 10 Purple, and 20 Blue Capsule Balls

Rap Swag – 5 Orange, 10 Purple, and 20 Blue Capsule Balls

One-Finger Pushup – 1 Orange, 5 Purple, and 15 Blue Capsule Balls

Swaggy Dance – 1 Orange, 5 Purple, and 15 Blue Capsule Balls

Skater Gadget Backpack – 12 Purple and 25 Blue Capsule Balls

Soul Keeper Backpack – 12 Purple and 25 Blue Capsule Balls

Chips Case – 8 Purple and 20 Blue Capsule Balls

Pumpkin’ Keep – 8 Purple and 20 Blue Capsule Balls

M4A1 Wild Carnival Weapon Loot Crate – 2 Purple Capsule Balls

Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate – 3 Blue Capsule Balls

Pet Food – 1 Blue Capsule Ball

You are also eligible to receive a Bonus upon making a particular number of spins. The specifics are as follows:

1 spin – 1x Blue Capsule Ball

3 spins – 1x Purple Capsule Ball

5 spins – 1x Orange Capsule Ball

10 spins – 1x Free spin

20 spins – 1x Purple Capsule Ball

30 spins – 1x Free spin

40 spins – 1x Orange Capsule Ball

50 spins – 1x Free spin

60 spins – 1x Purple Capsule Ball

70 spins – 1x Free spin

80 spins – 1x Orange Capsule Ball

90 spins – 1x Free spin

100 spins – 10x Free spins

110 spins – 1x Purple Capsule Ball

120 spins – 1x Free spin

130 spins – 1x Orange Capsule Ball

140 spins – 10x Free spins

150 spins – 1x Purple Capsule Ball

160 spins – 1x Free spin

170 spins – 1x Orange Capsule Ball

180 spins – 1x Free spin

190 spins – 1x Purple Capsule Ball

200 spins – 10x Free Spin

You are guaranteed to receive an exclusive emote within 40 spins. Moreover, you are also eligible to trade for other rewards and receive additional spins.

Steps to get rewards from the new Free Fire MAX Emote Capsule event

Here are the steps to acquire Chromatic Pop Dance emote and other rewards from the Emote Capsule event in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open the diamond event section by clicking on the top left corner of your screen and selecting the Emote Capsule option to load the new web-event interface.

Step 2: Spend diamonds to make spins to obtain Capsule Balls.

As stated earlier, you will randomly receive one of the five grand prizes after receiving the Star Capsule Ball. At the same time, you can exchange the other colored Capsule Balls for many rewards.

Step 3: Continue making spins until you have acquired the preferred emote in Free Fire MAX.

The emotes will be available in your Free Fire account and can be equipped through the vault section.

