Free Fire Faded Wheel: How to get new Green Flame Draco M1014 this week

Gun skins are an essential part of Free Fire’s gameplay since they improve the weapon’s aesthetic appearance and raise various stats. As a result, they are in great demand amongst the players.

Free Fire India announced yesterday that the Green Flame Draco M1014 would be making a comeback. Several leaks also surfaced online, indicating that the skin would be returning through the Faded Wheel event.

It seems that they were correct, as a new Faded Wheel has been introduced, allowing users the chance to get the rare Evo gun skin in Free Fire.

Guide on obtaining Green Flame Draco M1014 in Free Fire

The Green Flame Draco has finally returned to Free Fire via the Faded Wheel (Image via Free Fire)

The new Faded Wheel, which started today, will run for seven days. During this time, gamers can spin using diamonds to get their hands on the Green Flame Draco M1014 in Free Fire.

In total, there are ten rewards, but players have to initially remove two items that they do not wish to attain. They will be able to draw the prizes one by one upon doing so.

Players need to remove the two items that they do not wish to obtain (Image via Free Fire)

The rewards that individuals attain will be grayed out, meaning they are guaranteed to get the Green Flame Draco M1014 within eight spins. Another factor that needs to be noted is that the cost of spins increases subsequently.

Here are the steps on how users can access the Faded Wheel and get their hands on the Green Flame Draco M1014:

1) Open Free Fire and tap on the “Luck Royale” icon.

2) Next, gamers must go under the Faded Wheel section and remove the two items they do not wish to obtain.

Players can then spin the wheel to get their hands on the respective reward (Image via Free Fire)

3) As the first spin is free, everyone can try their luck in the event. All other spins will cost a particular number of diamonds.

Edited by Ravi Iyer