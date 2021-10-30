Free Fire Faded Wheel: How to get new Hailstone Fist and Wavebreaker Kaze Bundle

Free Fire is packed with cosmetics for users to enjoy. The developer regularly updates the game with new items, which has provided a vast degree of customization to the players. The cosmetics are frequently accessible via the Elite Pass, events, in-store, Diamond Royale and the Faded Wheel.

Garena has added the Wavebreaker Kaze Bundle and the Hailstone Fist to the game. Both are part of the recently added Faded Wheel, which started on 30 October 2021 and will be available until 5 November 2021.

Wavebreaker Kaze Bundle, Hailstone Fist and other rewards in Free Fire Faded Wheel

New Faded Wheel has two grand prizes (Image via Free Fire)

Players prefer the Faded Wheel over other events as they are assured of getting the rewards within a specific number of attempts, and the maximum cost is also known.

As with the other Faded Wheels, the prize pool contains 10 items, and players should first remove the two items they do not wish to attain before drawing the rewards.

The items vailable in the Faded Wheel (Image via Free Fire)

The list of items available for the new Faded Wheel is as follows:

Hailstone Fist

Pet Food

Skyline Loot Crate

Winterlands Ice Box

Resupply Map Playcard

Wavebreaker Kaze Bundle

SCAR – Phantom Assassin Weapon

Cube Fragment

Destiny Guardian Parachute

Diamond Royale Voucher

After attaining an item, it will not be repeated, and as a result, the diamonds required for drawing the subsequent rewards will also gradually increase. The first spin in the event is free, while the next two are available at a 50% discount. This enables users to try their luck in the first few attempts.

The exact cost of making the spin is as follows:

1st spin: Free

2nd spin: 9 diamonds

3rd spin: 19 diamonds

4th spin: 39 diamonds

5th spin: 69 diamonds

6th spin: 99 diamonds

7th spin: 199 diamonds

8th spin: 499 diamonds

Therefore, players can get the first as well as an exclusive bundle for 933 diamonds or less, which is a great deal considering that multiple cosmetics are up for grabs.

Steps to attain the rewards

Here are the steps to get the bundle and fist in Free Fire.

Step 1: First, users should open the Luck Royale section within the game and select the Faded Wheel.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Step 2: After removing the two items, they can spin to get the rewards.

Edited by Sabine Algur