Free Fire Faded Wheel: How to get new Vagabond Bundle and Technojoy Gloo Wall (MAX version)

The Free Fire MAX Indian server is currently inundated with Faded Wheels as three of these Luck Royales are concurrently running, each offering a unique set of rewards. The latest iteration commenced today, allowing gamers to get new Chroma Futura-themed items.

The Bionic Vagabond Bundle and the Gloo Wall – Technojoy are the two grand prizes in Faded Wheel. However, in addition to this, you will have the option to get six other items. It becomes essential to reiterate that unlike previously, players do not have the first spin for free and hence have to spend diamonds to get even one item.

New Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel featuring Bionic Vagabond Bundle and Gloo Wall – Technojoy starts on the Indian server

The new Faded Wheel featuring the two exclusive rewards went live on March 5, 2023. You can still get the rewards from the Luck Royale until March 11, 2023. This Luck Royale is unique because there are no fixed prices for the spins, and the cost of drawing the rewards gradually rises as the prospect of getting the grand prize increases.

The first spin costs nine diamonds, with the subsequent ones costing: 19, 39, 69, 99, 149, 199, and 499 diamonds, respectively. The rewards part of the current Faded Wheel are as follows:

A total of ten items are available in the Faded Wheel prize pool (Image via Garena)

Bionic Vagabond Bundle

Gloo Wall – Technojoy

Spider’s Curse backpack

Pisces parachute

Cube Fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: 30/04/2023)

Lunar New Year Weapon Box

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: 30/04/2023)

Pet Food

M4A1 – Wild Carnival Weapon Loot Crate

It is mandatory to remove two undesired items from the prize pool, and in this regard, you may remove the Pet Food and Cube fragment in case you do not own the offered permanent cosmetics. This will ensure you get maximum value on the diamonds you spend on this Luck Royale.

Steps to collect rewards from the newly added Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel

You are required to follow the instructions listed below to claim the rewards through the new event in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: After accessing your Free Fire MAX account, open Luck Royale, and a long list of available options will be displayed.

Select the Faded Wheel from the available options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the Faded Wheel featuring the Bionic Vagabond Bundle and Gloo Wall – Technojoy.

Confirm the removal of the two unwanted items (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Pick the two items you do not wish to acquire. Confirm the selection to proceed to the next section.

Step 4: Make spins by spending diamonds to receive one reward randomly from the prize pool.

While there is no fixed probability of getting a particular reward, you can receive all eight items after completing eight spins, as the rewards are not repeated. The acquisition cost equals 1082 diamonds, which is a good bargain overall.

