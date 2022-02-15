Free Fire fans confused as Free Fire MAX is available on Play Store but not on iOS App Store

Despite the ban of Free Fire, its graphically enhanced version Free Fire MAX is still available on the Google Play Store. However, iOS players are not that lucky as both the titles have been taken down from the Apple App Store.

Much to the utter shock of Indian mobile gamers, Free Fire was banned in the country yesterday, 14 February. The game was taken down from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store two days earlier.

Free Fire MAX’s availability on the Google Play Store

The enhanced version of the game is unavailable on the Apple App Store (Image via Sportskeeda)

The enhanced version of the battle royale game can still be downloaded by Android mobile gamers. The situation has is quite ironic as there is no major difference between the two titles in terms of origin, gameplay or game mechanics.

The Indian government took the decision to ban 53 mobile applications along with Free Fire. The majority of these apps are either of Chinese origin or are clones of the apps that were banned before. The exact cause of Free Fire's ban is a source of confusion as the game has no Chinese roots.

Many players are also confused as to why Free Fire MAX is still available on Android devices. While some players with medium to high-end phones are switching to the enhanced version, others are taking to social media to request that the Indian government ban this battle royale title as well. Here are a few reactions:

Rishav Tiwari @RishavTiwari001

Just check it



Love you @total_gaming093 Start playing free fire max because free fire max not banJust check itLove you @total_gaming093 Start playing free fire max because free fire max not ban Just check it Love you ❤️❤️

Ayush bagga2 @Bagga2Ayush @TheNatu93145817 bahi abhi kuch bhi confirm nahi hai tikha kch bhi ho saktha hai free fire nahi free fire max khelenge hum log dono bilkul same hai @TheNatu93145817 bahi abhi kuch bhi confirm nahi hai tikha kch bhi ho saktha hai free fire nahi free fire max khelenge hum log dono bilkul same hai

Richard Royce @RRoyceNYC @punchcardinvest @EMparadigmshift Any sense of why Free Fire Max was not on the list of 54 banned apps (ie, why it's still available)? @punchcardinvest @EMparadigmshift Any sense of why Free Fire Max was not on the list of 54 banned apps (ie, why it's still available)?

Toofan CODM @ToofanCODM @cygnoux

Garena Free Fire - Illuminate has been banned in India But Garena Free Fire - Illuminate max hasn't been banned yet. @6Arnab9 Yes broGarena Free Fire - Illuminate has been banned in India But Garena Free Fire - Illuminate max hasn't been banned yet. @cygnoux @6Arnab9 Yes broGarena Free Fire - Illuminate has been banned in India But Garena Free Fire - Illuminate max hasn't been banned yet.

Aditya Yadav @aditya_yadav_27 #FreeFireBanned If PUBGM and PUBGM Lite both were banned then why only Free Fire is banned? Also ban Free Fire Max #BanFreeFireMax If PUBGM and PUBGM Lite both were banned then why only Free Fire is banned? Also ban Free Fire Max #BanFreeFireMax #FreeFireBanned

Shivam Singh @rishushivam2008 Kya free fire max bhi ban hoga Kya free fire max bhi ban hoga

Mayank @Mayank79129263 @Namit16628574 @sumittkar Ho chuka hai. Free fire illuminati ban ho gaya. Par free fire max abhi bhi hai playstore pe @Namit16628574 @sumittkar Ho chuka hai. Free fire illuminati ban ho gaya. Par free fire max abhi bhi hai playstore pe

With regards to the ban of the battle royale title, Garena stated the following to Sportskeeda Esports:

“We are aware that Free Fire is currently unavailable in the Google Play and iOS app stores in India and that the game is currently not operable for some users in the country. We are working to address this situation, and we apologize to our users for any inconvenience.”

It is still not sure whether Free Fire MAX will be banned in the future. The servers of the title are running smoothly on Android and iOS devices, but are expected to be taken down soon.

