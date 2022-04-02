Free Fire FF Valley event guide: How to get legendary FFWS Bayfront Guardian bundle

Mini-game-based events have become frequent in Free Fire, and they keep players occupied while also providing them with free rewards and resources. Today, on 1 April, a new one dubbed FF Valley has found its way into the battle royale title and has a plethora of items in store for gamers.

The event will run for around twenty days, so users will have a considerable amount of time on their hands to acquire the rewards. Listed below is a thorough explanation of what players will be required to complete.

Disclaimer: Indian players should refrain from downloading/playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game. They can play the MAX version instead.

How to get FFWS Bayfront Guardian bundle from Free Fire FF Valley event

FF Valley is a fun and exciting event added to Free Fire in which participants must essentially start their farmlands with an upgradeable house. They must sow seeds and harvest crops to gain experience and level up. Normal, special, and extremely rare are the three types of seeds accessible to them.

Individuals can later sell their harvested crops to obtain FF Valley Tokens. These tokens are required for various tasks such as purchasing more seeds, redeeming rewards (including the FFWS Bayfront Guardian), and upgrading the home.

Players can also visit the farmlands of their friends to get more crops. Additionally, they can complete the daily missions to receive seeds.

Here’s a list of rewards that users can redeem using the FF Valley Tokens:

FFWS Bayfront Guardian Bundle: 220000x FF Valley Tokens

FFWS 2021 Surfboard: 100000x FF Valley Tokens

Spirited Overseers (M60 + SVD) Weapon Loot Crate: 80000x FF Valley Tokens

Cosmic Teleportia (SPAS12 + AUG) Weapon Loot Crate: 80000x FF Valley Tokens

Incubator Voucher: 150000x FF Valley Tokens

Diamond Royale Voucher: 120000x FF Valley Tokens

Weapon Royale Voucher: 100000x FF Valley Tokens

Violet Terror Weapon Loot Crate: 50000x FF Valley Tokens

Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Crate: 50000x FF Valley Tokens

Superstar Weapon Loot Crate: 50000x FF Valley Tokens

3x Gold Royale Vouchers: 48000x FF Valley Tokens

Universal Fragment: 24000x FF Valley Tokens

Pet Food: 8000x FF Valley Tokens

Armor Crate: 5000x FF Valley Tokens

Supply Crate: 5000x FF Valley Tokens

Leg Pockets: 5000x FF Valley Tokens

Scan: 5000x FF Valley Tokens

Bonfire: 5000x FF Valley Tokens

Summon Airdrop: 5000x FF Valley Tokens

Resupply Map: 5000x FF Valley Tokens

Bounty Token: 5500x FF Valley Tokens

Steps to access the event in Free Fire

Step 1: Open Free Fire and visit the ‘Events’ tab by clicking on the calendar icon present on the right side.

Step 2: Next, tap on the ‘FF Valley’ option and press the ‘Go To’ button.

Step 3: Users can then start sowing the seeds and harvesting the crops.

Gamers should not miss out on this chance to earn the exclusive FFWS Bayfront Guardian bundle and other rewards.

