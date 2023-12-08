Free Fire Frostfire Hyperbook Top-Up event guide: Get free Hyperbook and tokens

The new Frostfire Hyperbook Top-Up event has made its way to Free Fire and has finally brought in the Frostfire Hyperbook. In a similar vein to all the events of this type, players will have to buy a specific number of diamonds in the battle royale title to get the rewards for free. This time, the developers are offering the Frostfire Hyperbook and tokens, allowing gamers to progress through the different pages.

With the event set to remain active for around one month, there will be sufficient time for individuals to match the requirements set by the developers. Interested users can find more details on the Free Fire Frostfire Hyperbook Top-Up event in the section below.

New Frostfire Hyperbook Top-Up event starts in Free Fire

The Frostfire Hyperbook Top-Up event was added on December 8, 2023, and will remain active until January 8, 2023. This Free Fire event has multiple requirements, with the first offering the Hyperbook and the subsequent ones featuring the tokens. The following are the specifics about them:

Top-up 100 diamonds in the game: Get Frostfire Hyperbook

Top-up 300 diamonds in the game: Get 20x Frostfire Hyperbook Tokens

Top-up 500 diamonds in the game: Get 20x Frostfire Hyperbook Tokens

Top-up 700 diamonds in the game: Get 20x Frostfire Hyperbook Tokens

Top-up 900 diamonds in the game: Get 20x Frostfire Hyperbook Tokens

Top-up 1200 diamonds in the game: Get 20x Frostfire Hyperbook Tokens

Top-up 1500 diamonds in the game: Get 20x Frostfire Hyperbook Tokens

Top-up 2000 diamonds in the game: Get 20x Frostfire Hyperbook Tokens

It is worth noting that the task won’t end after players get the Frostfire Hyperbook in Free Fire, and they will have to move across the different pages to unlock the relevant items. The same will cost them a considerable number of diamonds, which is why only those who can invest a big amount of the currency should proceed ahead.

What are the rewards in the Frostfire Hyperbook?

These are the available items (Image via Garena)

The Frostfire Hyperbook features a wide array of unique and themed cosmetic items that are pretty attractive. Listed below is a list of the things you will find:

Grenade – Frostfire Ignitor

Frostfire Hitter

Frostfire Cutie Backpack

Gloo Wall – Frostfire Keeper

Katana – Frostfire Echo

AWM – Frostfire Snip

Frostfire’s Calling (emote)

Sparkling Frostfire Skywing

You must chronologically acquire these by obtaining the specified number of tokens.

Steps to get a free Frostfire Hyperbook from the Top-Up event

You can refer to the steps outlined below to complete the requirements and receive the Frostfire Hyperbook for free.

Step 1: Open Free Fire and access the in-game center to purchase diamonds.

Step 2: Complete the payment for the required pack. The requirement for the Frostfire Hyperbook is 100 diamonds.

Step 3: You may then access the Frostfire Hyperbook Top-Up event.

Step 4: Tap the “Claim” button beside the reward.

After claiming the Frostfire Hyperbook, you can start with unlocking the available items.

