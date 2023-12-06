Upcoming Frostfire Hyperbook top-up event in Free Fire leaked: Rewards, start date, and more

Top-up events are a staple of Free Fire, with Garena constantly introducing new iterations. With the current Whac Top-Up event set to end soon, information about the upcoming one has been leaked by popular data miner @sawgaming_2.0. In a post, they shared a banner featuring the Frostfire Hyperbook Top-Up event.

As the name might suggest, the Frostfire Hyperbook Top-Up event provides players with an opportunity to acquire the Frostfire Hyperbook, which has a wide array of cosmetic items.

What to know about the leaked Free Fire Frostfire Hyperbook top-up event

Through a post on their Instagram handle, @sawgaming_2.0 provided details about the Frostfire Hyperbook Top-Up event that is set to arrive in Free Fire on December 8, 2023.

The event will be available for the India, Bangladesh and Singapore servers, and players will have to match all its requirements to get the Frostfire Hyperbook and a special grenade skin.

Like all Top-Up events in Free Fire, players must buy a specific number of diamonds to get the associated rewards for free. The details will be disclosed once the event arrives in the game.

It is worth noting that after getting the Frostfire Hyperbook, the cosmetic items associated with it will not come for free. To obtain them, players will have to move through the pages chronologically by spending tokens, which will cost them diamonds.

Frostfire Hyperbook items (Image via Garena)

Here are the items included as part of the Hyperbook:

Grenade – Frostfire Ignitor

Frostfire Hitter

Frostfire Cutie Backpack

Gloo Wall – Frostfire Keeper

Katana – Frostfire Echo

AWM – Frostfire Snip

Frostfire’s Calling (emote)

Sparkling Frostfire Skywing

All these rare items are worth spending diamonds on. However, if players don’t have enough currency, they are advised not to utilize it during this event as there are better avenues to get these rewards.

Frostfire Ring event leaked

Besides the Frostfire Hyperbook Top-Up event, @sawgaming_2.0 also posted information on Frostfire Ring.

The event is set to feature four items that are included in the Hyperbook: Frostfire’s Calling, Sparkling Frostfire Skywing, Frostfire Cutie Backpack, and Katana – Frostfire Echo. It will commence on the same date, i.e., December 8, 2023, and players will need to spend diamonds to make spins.

If players don’t want to get the Frostfire Hyperbook, this will be a perfect opportunity to acquire the rare featured items directly.

