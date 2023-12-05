Mystery Shop event in Free Fire (December 2023): Get Iceshard Bundle, Iceflake Bundle, and more rewards

The leaks regarding the Mystery Shop have turned out to be true, and a new event of the kind has made its way into Free Fire. It offers the community the perfect avenue to spend their diamonds and receive in-game items at a massively discounted price. This time around, the main attractions of the Mystery Shop are the Iceshard Bundle and Iceflake Bundle.

The specific event will only operate for a period of one week, so interested users must act quickly to acquire the different items that are available to them. More details regarding the newly commenced Mystery Shop are provided below.

Mystery Shop begins in Free Fire, offering Iceshard Bundle, Iceflake Bundle, and more

Mystery Shop started in Free Fire on December 5, 2023, and will be active until December 11, 2023. To begin with, you must make a spin to find the discount percentage that you will receive on the different available items. The highest you can receive is a discount of 90%.

Once you have obtained the discount, you will be sent into one of the two available prize pools. You may subsequently spend the diamonds and buy the rewards.

The grand prizes of the prize pools are the Iceshard Bundle and Iceflake Bundle, and they wouldn’t be unlocked by default. Essentially, you will have to first buy items worth 99 diamonds to unlock them. After doing so, you can spend the relevant in-game currency and acquire them in Free Fire.

The following are the specifics of the two prize pools:

Prize Pool 1

Iceshard Bundle

Jawline Beard

Predatory Cobra (MP40) Token Crate

Infernal Draco (M4A1) Token Crate

Dribble King (Emote)

Gloo Wall – Hysteria

Room Card

Full Arm Tattoo

Bonebust Rocker (Head)

Dragon (Facepaint)

Dragon Bite Backpack

Motorbike – Cobra

Beaston

Katana – Season of Pink

Prize Pool 2

Iceflake Bundle

Icy Mask

Bang! Popblaster Token Box

BOOYAH DAY 2021 (UMP) Token Crate

Intense Stare (Emote)

Gloo Wall – Stick No Bills

Scorpio Token Crate

Modern Jazz Shoes

Handsome senior (Bottom)

Jailbird (Top)

Pink Dragon

Sports Car – Cobra

Fang

Katana – Snow Doom

It is worth noting that a few rewards might be different from user to user, especially if you already own a particular item. Also, switching between the prize pools will cost you ten diamonds. However, once you buy the grand prize of your pool, you will automatically get switched to the other one.

How to get Iceshard and Iceflake Bundles from the Mystery Shop event in Free Fire

You can refer to the steps below to access the Mystery Shop event in Free Fire:

Step 1: Start the game on your mobile device.

Step 2: After the battle royale title boots up, tap on the Mystery Shop icon in the game’s lobby screen.

Step 3: Spin to find out the discount percentage. You can then start spending the diamonds on various rewards.

Since Mystery Shops only arrive once every few months, you should make full use of this opportunity.

