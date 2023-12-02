Upcoming Mystery Shop event in Free Fire leaked (December 2023): Rewards, start date, and more

The Mystery Shop is one of the most anticipated events among Free Fire users since it provides massive discounts on in-game items. A new event of this kind has been recently leaked by the popular data miner @sawgaming_2.0, and it is set to commence very soon. It is expected to be made available for gamers in India, Bangladesh, and Singapore servers.

The upcoming Mystery Shop will feature costume bundles as the grand prizes. Besides that, there will be other miscellaneous rewards, including skins, costumes, emotes, and more.

Check out the section below for more details about Free Fire's upcoming Mystery Shop event.

Upcoming Free Fire Mystery Shop leaked

The data miner @sawgaming_2.0 posted about the upcoming Mystery Shop event in Free Fire on his social media handle. According to his post, the event is set to commence on December 5, 2023, which is only a couple of days away. It will likely last one week, giving users ample time to spend their diamonds on rewards.

As per the image posted, the event's main highlights would be the Iceshard Bundle, Icy Mask, and the Iceflake Bundle, going in line with the winter theme inside the game. Gamers will likely find the other rewards to be themed in a similar manner.

Players must take this with a pinch of salt because these are only leaks. The exact specifics of the event will only be known once it commences inside the battle royale title.

Ongoing events in Garena Free Fire

New events have arrived (Image via Garena)

With the start of December, numerous events were introduced into Free Fire. A few of them are outlined below:

Booyah with Friends (December 1 – December 14)

This event provides players a free Freedom Sprintstar Bundle and an exclusive avatar and banner. To obtain them, players need to win a particular number of matches.

Play CS: The Epic Battle (December 1 – December 7)

The Play CS: The Epic Battle event offers the Raindrops Parachute and other in-game items. Users must play a specific amount of matches in the Clash Squad: The Epic Battle game mode to earn the associated items.

Daily Mission (December 1 – December 14)

The Daily Mission event features tasks that refresh every day. Gamers can match the requirements and earn themselves free gold.

New Champions (December 1 – December 3)

The New Champions event offers the FFWS Magic Squad Avatar and tasks players with securing a certain number of headshot kills. It also features a Random Loadout Loot Crate as one of the rewards.

