How to get free Raindrops Parachute in Free Fire

Free Fire events are a valuable source for free cosmetics. Although the items are complementary, players must still complete a series of tasks to encash them. Play Clash: The Epic Battle is one of the latest events to begin in the battle royale title, and it features Weapon Loot Crates, an exclusive parachute skin, and several others as rewards.

The event’s name gives away its very essence, as you must compete in the newly added game mode to qualify for the set of rewards. The following sections take a look at the specific details of the rewards and the corresponding set of tasks.

Procedure to get free Raindrops Parachute in Free Fire

Play Clash Squad: The Epic Battle is one of the many Free Fire events to be launched on December 1, 2023. You must play a specific number of matches to fulfill the requirements and collect the corresponding rewards.

Requirements of new Free Fire Clash Squad: The Epic Battle mode (Image via Garena)

The details are as follows:

Play 15 games of Clash Squad: The Epic Battle – Get 1000x Gold

Get 1000x Gold Play 25 games of Clash Squad: The Epic Battle – 2x SCAR Phantom Assassin Weapon Loot Crate

2x SCAR Phantom Assassin Weapon Loot Crate Play 35 games of Clash Squad: The Epic Battle – Raindrops Parachute or 4x Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry date: January 31, 2023)

After playing 35 games in the new mode, you may follow this procedure to collect the rewards in Free Fire:

Step 1: Access the event’s section by clicking the option from the menu.

Access the event’s section by clicking the option from the menu. Step 2: Select Play CS: The Epic Battle under the activities tab.

Select Play CS: The Epic Battle under the activities tab. Step 3: Press the claim button on the right side of the parachute.

You will have the option to select the parachute or 4x Gold Royale Vouchers.

New Free Fire Clash Squad: The Epic Battle mode explained

Garena announced Free Fire Clash Squad: The Epic Battle mode as part of the OB42 update. However, it was launched on December 1, 2023, as part of the ranked season. The mode allows you to explore and engage in a new format within your favorite mode with additional perks.

Upon entering a match, you will be allowed to select one of the following Battle Styles with the corresponding perks:

Megabolt

Level 1 skill: Quicker EP conversion

Quicker EP conversion Level 2 skill: Get Tatsuya Active Skill Card

Get Tatsuya Active Skill Card Level 3 skill: Reveal enemy location if knockdown is nearby

Reveal enemy location if knockdown is nearby Level 4 skill: Improved reload speed

Demolitionist

Level 1 skill: Gloo Wall Detonation that creates a flash freeze-like area after destroying the Gloo Wall

Gloo Wall Detonation that creates a flash freeze-like area after destroying the Gloo Wall Level 2 skill: Obtain Skyler Active Skill Card

Obtain Skyler Active Skill Card Level 3 skill: Receive a Flash Freeze

Receive a Flash Freeze Level 4 skill: Enhanced damage to the Gloo Walls

Warding Lord

Level 1 skill: Additional 35 health points

Additional 35 health points Level 2 skill: Obtain Chrono Active Skill Card

Obtain Chrono Active Skill Card Level 3 skill: Obtain a shield every 60 seconds that can block bullets

Obtain a shield every 60 seconds that can block bullets Level 4 skill: Obtain a level 4 vest

You can either eliminate or assist in the elimination to gain the EXP or help your teammates. Moreover, once you reach the highest level, you will receive the perk at the start of every round.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.