Free Fire Groza Beatz Bangers Incubator: How to get Groza Thunder Electrified

Garena Free Fire provides new items through several channels, one of which is the Incubator. This Luck Royale is frequently filled with exclusive items, and gamers often fork out significant sums of diamonds to get the rewards.

The Squad Beatz event has been going on for a few days, and the Groza Beatz Bangers Incubator has just been made accessible by the developers. In line with the title, players can obtain four special Groza skins by spending diamonds.

Rewards and guide to get Groza Thunder Electrified in Free Fire

The new Groza Beatz Bangers Incubator kicked off in Free Fire on 8 February and will be accessible for the next 30 days. Users need to make a spin to earn Blueprint: Beatz Bangers and Evolution Stones, which they can then exchange for the gun skins.

Gamers will need to spend 40 diamonds for a single spin, while a pack of 5 will cost 180 diamonds. The list of items they can obtain by making the spins are as follows:

The reward pool (Image via Garena)

Blueprint: Beatz Bangers

Papyrus Rebel Badge

Flaming Wolf Weapon Loot Crate

Lucky Shirt Loot Crate

100x Memory Fragment (Nairi)

Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

Evolution Stone

Pet Food

Red Samurai Weapon Loot Crate

Lucky Pants Crate

Bonfire

Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate

Players can exchange the material they have acquired for the skins. The specifics are as follows:

The new gun skins (Image via Garena)

Groza Thunder Electrified – 3x Blueprint: Beatz Bangers + 7x Evolution Stone

Groza Airburst Entranced – 2x Blueprint: Beatz Bangers + 5x Evolution Stone

Groza Flames Enchanted – 2x Blueprint: Beatz Bangers + 4x Evolution Stone

Groza Jewel Mystified – 1x Blueprint: Beatz Bangers + 3x Evolution Stone

Blueprint: Beatz Bangers – Blueprint: Phantom

Steps to access new Incubator and obtain rewards

Step 1: Gamers must open the Luck Royale section and access the Groza Beatz Bangers Incubator tab.

Step 2: Next, they can make the desired number of spins to collect the required material.

Step 3: Users should enter the exchange section to collect the gun skins.

Also Read Article Continues below

Since there is no certainty that a given gun skin will be obtained in a specified number of spins, some gamers may need hundreds of diamonds, while others may require thousands.

Edited by Ravi Iyer