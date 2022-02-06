How to get cheap Free Fire diamonds for Elite Pass and bundles in February 2022

Free Fire players have a strong desire to acquire each new item introduced into the game to flaunt it to their peers. One of the best ways to get new cosmetics is via the Elite Pass, released every month, featuring a wide array of themed items. However, not all of these are free, and users have to spend diamonds.

Many users cannot purchase premium in-game currency as they feel the costs are at the upper end of the spectrum. Subsequently, they seek more cost-effective and cheap alternatives to purchase diamonds.

Ways to Cheap Free Fire diamonds

Generally, Free Fire players come across several videos while searching for cheap diamonds, which provide various sources for double diamonds or 100% Bonus diamonds.

It is important to note that there are even more cost-effective and more affordable alternatives to purchasing premium in-game currency, including membership and Super Airdrops. The latter is given out at random and thus is not available to everyone.

However, gamers can easily rely on weekly and yearly membership for cheap diamonds and additional benefits. The perks of each of these are described below:

Weekly membership (INR 159)

Diamond Rewards: 450 (100 immediately and 350 from daily check-in)

Discount store privilege

8x Universal EP Badge

Second Chance

The perks of the membership(Image via Garena)

Monthly membership (INR 799)

Diamond Rewards: 2600

Discount store privilege

5x Second Chance

60x Universal EP Badge

Weapon Skin Gift Box – It provides one 30-day trial gun skin from a total of six options.

The quantity of diamonds included with the monthly membership provides a significantly larger value than the ordinary top-up, even with a 100% bonus. The additional benefits included in the membership increase the value derived, making it a viable option for the regular players.

The possible drawback that gamers may face is that they will not get the entire lot upfront and collect these daily.

Steps to purchase the membership

Step 1: Gamer should open Free Fire and access the membership section by clicking on the icon beside the membership option.

Make the payment to activate the membership in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, they should press the button below the desired membership and make the payment to activate it.

Users can check in with the subscription option for recurring payment option. i.e., the membership will be automatically renewed once it expires.

Once a membership is activated, players may collect diamonds daily from this section.

