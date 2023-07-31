Free Fire headshot config file: Why using mod files can get you banned

Free Fire is among the most famous mobile battle royale genre names. New players join daily, and many novice users are enticed to employ headshot configs to win a few games and push their ranks. Usually, they are unaware of the consequences and later regret their decision to use these modified game clients.

The following sections examine what a headshot config file is and why players should refrain from utilizing it.

What is the Free Fire headshot config file, and why players should not use it?

Free Fire headshot config file is a modified data file of the battle royale title that illegally provides an unfair advantage to the user by altering the game client or data to automatically lock the aim to the opponent's head within the matches. The internet is filled with many mods. Many sources even claim to provide antiban files, but this is untrue.

Use of config files is considered cheating (Image via Garena)

It is evident that Free Fire headshot config files are not permitted under any circumstances and can have severe repercussions. As per the rules, using these config files is classified as cheating since it involves modifying and playing on the game client to use functions that are not nonexistent in the game.

Moreover, the Abuse Policy further adds that even editing or tampering with the game data falls in the same category.

Garena's Abuse policy about mods (Image via Garena)

Garena holds a zero-tolerance policy against cheating, and once a user is caught, they are permanently banned, irrespective of who had access. Sometimes the developers also ban the devices used in the cheating. On top of that, an account banned for cheating will not be unbanned under any circumstances since the accounts are banned only after sufficient evidence is stacked against it.

Thus, the unfair advantage gained using the Free Fire headshot config file even once is not worth undertaking the risk associated. Meanwhile, the possibility of receiving a virus in the config file's name cannot be ruled out. Thus, all in all, you should not download it.

Free Fire sensitivity settings for headshot

Best sensitivity that you can use in 2023 (Image via Garena)

Utilizing the optimal sensitivity settings is paramount to get hitting consistent headshots. While there is no single sensitivity that suits everyone, and you must adjust these based on your device. However, you can use the ones given below as your starting point:

General: 90 to 100

Red Dot: 95 to 100

2x Scope: 85 to 95

4x Scope: 85 to 95

Sniper Scope: 65 to 75

You can jump into training grounds and finetune them based on your device and preference. Moreover, altering it makes no sense once you have found the right balance.

Note: Free Fire is blocked in India, and due to the government-imposed restrictions, anyone from the country is advised not to play the game. Instead, they may play the MAX version not on the blocked application list.

