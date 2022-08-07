Free Fire Help Center: How to submit request for in-game queries, hacker reports, and more

Free Fire has solidified its position as one of the most popular games available for mobile devices, and its player base continues to grow with each new update. Sometimes, players face issues in the battle royale and wish to resolve or report them to the developers.

The vast majority of relatively new players are unlikely to be aware of the game’s official Help Center or how to communicate with the developers about the problems they are having. To make things easier, Garena has established a particular website where gamers can go and report the issues.

If you are a someone who doesn't know how to use the Free Fire Help Center, check out the guide below.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the nation may play FF MAX since it is not included in the list of suspended applications.

Guide to submit requests for in-game queries and more at Free Fire Help Center

The game's support website (Image via Garena)

Garena established the Free Fire Help Center, i.e., the official support website, to help the community with account issues, game concerns, and more. Users can look through several FAQs to obtain solutions to their questions.

Reports of the concerns can also be sent to the developers if their issues have not been resolved. The team would then investigate the matter and attempt to address it.

The exact steps to use the Help Center are as follows:

Step 1: To start the procedure, users must visit the official Help Center website on their devices. The link for the same is provided below:

Visit the Free Fire Help Center: Click here.

Step 2: Upon landing on the particular website, gamers can press the Sign In option on their screen. They must proceed to sign in using the platform that they have connected to their in-game accounts.

The website offers six different login options to the players (Image via Garena)

Six different options are offered: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter.

Step 3: In the next step, individuals must tap on the Drop-down arrow beside their existing names and press the Submit a Request option.

Gamers must then select the region they belong to (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Players can subsequently select their region from the available options. A form will soon show up where they must enter details including Free Fire Account UID, Type of Request, Type of Problem, Description, and more.

Different types of requests that the players can send to the developers (Image via Garena)

The following are the types of requests that users can choose from:

Payment Issue Log Out Request Game Concerns Negative Diamonds Item Bug Hacker Report Hack APK submission

Step 5: Lastly, once all the required details have been entered, users can press the Submit button to send their report to the developers.

Later on, they will be able to check the status of their requests by visiting the My Requests section on the same website.

Note: The game’s support is limited and only entertains requests in the English language. Additionally, requests must be submitted appropriately, and players must select the appropriate issue. Misinformation is not allowed, and players' requests will get rejected if such an issue is discovered.

