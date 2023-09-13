Free Fire Help-Up Challenge event guide: Get free The Clown’s Laugh and more

There are many new cosmetics in Free Fire, thanks to the Path to Victory campaign, and The Clown’s Laugh loot box is the latest addition to the collection. This exclusive cosmetic is available through the Help-Up Challenge. As its name implies, the challenge requires you to help up or revive 20 teammates in order to qualify for the free collectible.

The event also features 2x Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crates as an added incentive. Additionally, if you already possess The Clown’s Laugh loot box, an alternate option in the form of Gold Royale Vouchers is also available. You can use these as an alternative to make spins in the respective Luck Royale.

New Free Fire Help-Up challenge kicks off

Free Fire Help-Up Challenge event (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire Help-Up Challenge, one of the few final events in Path to Victory, was added to the game on September 12, 2023. It will run for roughly a week before ending on September 18, 2023. In this period, you must meet specific requirements to earn the corresponding rewards.

Here are the details:

Help up 10 teammates to get free 2x Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

Help up 20 teammates to get free The Clown’s Laugh or 3x Gold Royale Vouchers (Expiry date: October 31, 2023)

Helping up a total of 20 teammates over the week is not challenging, and it should not take you more than a few hours to claim the rewards.

Steps to get free The Clown’s Laugh or Gold Royale Vouchers from Free Fire Help-Up Challenge

Play any mode to help up teammates (Image via Garena)

You can follow these steps to collect the rewards of the new Free Fire Help-Up Challenge:

Step 1: Load your account and open the preferred game mode to complete the objective (to help up teammates).

Although Garena has not specified any mode to meet the requirements, Clash Squad makes it easier to reach the threshold than the other options since it includes more rounds, thereby offering plenty of chances to help your teammates.

Step 2: Select the Path to Victory tab from the available section.

Select the event from the menu (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select Help-Up Challenge and press the claim button beside The Clown’s Laugh to obtain it.

You can utilize the Gold Royale Voucher instead of Gold to make spins in the Gold Royale and obtain outfits, emotes, or backpacks. However, you must use them before October 31, 2023. Otherwise, they will be rendered invalid.

Besides the Loot Box, the Arm Wave emote is another important reward added to the game as part of another Path to Victory event. If you have not already claimed the item, you still have one week to do so.

