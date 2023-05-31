New Gold Royale and Weapon Royale in Free Fire MAX OB40 version: Rewards, prices, and more

Garena has refreshed the Gold Royale and Weapon Royale in the Free Fire MAX OB40 version, and the grand prizes for both have been changed. The Weapon Royale now features G36 – Fiery Fantasy and the Kingfisher – Storm Surge as the main prizes, while Gold Royale brings in Pop Vedette Bundle. After the newly implemented changes, players can make spins using Gold to receive the items.
Luck Royales are a popular avenue for Free Fire MAX players to earn attractive rewards. In some of these events, players are required to spend diamonds, while in other cases, they may even spend Gold to make spins and receive items randomly from the prize pool.
New Gold Royale and Weapon Royale start in Free Fire MAX OB40 version
Garena refreshed the Weapon Royale and Gold Royale in Free Fire MAX Indian server on May 31, 2023. Both of the Luck Royales will be available for the next 71 days; hence, players have more than sufficient time to receive the rewards.
A single in-spin Gold Royale and Weapon Royale cost 1000 Gold, while the pack of 10+1 spins will set the individuals back by 10000 Gold. In both cases, they will receive items from a vast prize pool of items.
The exact list of rewards available in each case is as follows:
Weapon Royale
- G36 – Fiery Fantasy
- Kingfisher – Storm Surge
- M14 – Loose Cannon
- SVD – Loose Cannon
- FAMAS – Loose Cannon
- Divine Explosion
- Titanium
- Steel Winds
- Pan – Earthshaker Stomp
- Stormbringer Swing
- Catastrophe Slasher
- Grenade – Booyah Day
- Other trial cards
Gold Royale
- Pop Vedette Bundle
- Pop Host Bundle
- Pumpkin Warrior Bundle
- Cunning Witch Bundle
- Shake with me
- Greetings
- Funflair Hare (Bottom)
- Funfair Hare (Bottom)
- Funflair Hare (Top)
- Funfair Hare (Top)
- Jeep – Stormbring
- Monster Truck – Sabertooth
- Motorbike – K.O. Night
- Pickup Truck – Flame Draco
- Full Stealth Backpack
- The Baby Clown
- Wasteland Backpack
- Earth Elemental
- Death’s Loot
- Box of Balance
- Tin Can Loot Box
- Beach Crate
- Yellow Strike
- Disease
- Planet Destroyer
- Wasteland Skyboard
- Egghunt Paradise
- Sunshine Coconut
- Rapper Underworld Parachute
- Melody Blast
- The Brick Warrior
- Sound of Music
- Ruby Wolverine
- Battle Viking
- Brick Warrior
- Perfect Tempo
- Full Metal Wolverine
- Viking’s War
- Other trial cards
Steps to make spins and receive rewards Free Fire MAX Weapon Royale and Gold Royale
Obtaining rewards from the Weapon Royale and Gold Royale is very easy, and in case of any confusion, you may follow these steps:
Step 1: You may open Free Fire MAX OB40 version and select Luck Royale from the menu on the left.
Step 2: Select the desired Luck Royale from the available options.
Step 3: Spend Gold to make spins and receive items through the prize pool.
Once you have received the outfit, you may equip them through the vault, while the gun skins will be accessible via the weapon section.
