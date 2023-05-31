New Gold Royale and Weapon Royale in Free Fire MAX OB40 version: Rewards, prices, and more

Garena has refreshed the Gold Royale and Weapon Royale in the Free Fire MAX OB40 version, and the grand prizes for both have been changed. The Weapon Royale now features G36 – Fiery Fantasy and the Kingfisher – Storm Surge as the main prizes, while Gold Royale brings in Pop Vedette Bundle. After the newly implemented changes, players can make spins using Gold to receive the items.

Luck Royales are a popular avenue for Free Fire MAX players to earn attractive rewards. In some of these events, players are required to spend diamonds, while in other cases, they may even spend Gold to make spins and receive items randomly from the prize pool.

New Gold Royale and Weapon Royale start in Free Fire MAX OB40 version

New Weapon Royale and Gold Royale have commenced inside Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Garena refreshed the Weapon Royale and Gold Royale in Free Fire MAX Indian server on May 31, 2023. Both of the Luck Royales will be available for the next 71 days; hence, players have more than sufficient time to receive the rewards.

A single in-spin Gold Royale and Weapon Royale cost 1000 Gold, while the pack of 10+1 spins will set the individuals back by 10000 Gold. In both cases, they will receive items from a vast prize pool of items.

The exact list of rewards available in each case is as follows:

Weapon Royale

G36 – Fiery Fantasy

Kingfisher – Storm Surge

M14 – Loose Cannon

SVD – Loose Cannon

FAMAS – Loose Cannon

Divine Explosion

Titanium

Steel Winds

Pan – Earthshaker Stomp

Stormbringer Swing

Catastrophe Slasher

Grenade – Booyah Day

Other trial cards

Gold Royale

Pop Vedette Bundle

Pop Host Bundle

Pumpkin Warrior Bundle

Cunning Witch Bundle

Shake with me

Greetings

Funflair Hare (Bottom)

Funfair Hare (Bottom)

Funflair Hare (Top)

Funfair Hare (Top)

Jeep – Stormbring

Monster Truck – Sabertooth

Motorbike – K.O. Night

Pickup Truck – Flame Draco

Full Stealth Backpack

The Baby Clown

Wasteland Backpack

Earth Elemental

Death’s Loot

Box of Balance

Tin Can Loot Box

Beach Crate

Yellow Strike

Disease

Planet Destroyer

Wasteland Skyboard

Egghunt Paradise

Sunshine Coconut

Rapper Underworld Parachute

Melody Blast

The Brick Warrior

Sound of Music

Ruby Wolverine

Battle Viking

Brick Warrior

Perfect Tempo

Full Metal Wolverine

Viking’s War

Other trial cards

Steps to make spins and receive rewards Free Fire MAX Weapon Royale and Gold Royale

Access the two Luck Royales by clicking on the "Luck Royale" button (Image via Garena)

Obtaining rewards from the Weapon Royale and Gold Royale is very easy, and in case of any confusion, you may follow these steps:

Step 1: You may open Free Fire MAX OB40 version and select Luck Royale from the menu on the left.

Step 2: Select the desired Luck Royale from the available options.

Step 3: Spend Gold to make spins and receive items through the prize pool.

Once you have received the outfit, you may equip them through the vault, while the gun skins will be accessible via the weapon section.

