Free Fire Heroes Arise APK download link, file size, and how to download for Android devices

Garena continues to make Free Fire more enjoyable for the fan base with each passing update by adding many adjustments and features generally requested by the players. The latest version is Heroes Arises and was released just a few weeks back.

From the new Link System to character tweaks, this comprehensive patch will enhance the entire gameplay experience. If users have not yet installed the latest version, they may get the game through the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Android users can also use the APK file.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and thus, gamers from the country should avoid installing or playing the game on their devices.

Steps to install Free Fire Heroes Arise using APK file

Since Garena has provided the APK for the latest version on the official homepage, it has made downloading Free Fire through the APK much more accessible since gamers need not need to look for the appropriate file on the internet. Here are the steps:

Step 1: Players need to visit the game's official website. They can also use this link to access it immediately.

Step 2: Subsequently, they may click on the Download APK option to redirect to the download page.

Users can download the game from the official website (Image via Garena Fire Fire)

Step 3: Next, users can select the game's variant – regular or MAX – and the file will be downloaded.

Step 4: Once the download is complete, they should navigate through the device and install the APK. However, gamers must enable the 'Install from Unknown Source' option before installation.

Afterward, they may log in to their accounts and begin playing the game.

Alternative Google Play Store steps

Players may also update or install the latest version of Free Fire from the Google Play Store. This link will send readers straight to the game's listing on the Google Play Store.

As an alternative, users may go to the Google Play Store and search for Garena Free Fire using the search box. They can click on the update/install button. Subsequently, they will be able to access the game and enjoy the new features.

Size

The APK file size on the official website is 704 MB, and gamers may have to download additional resources within the game.

Key changes

The Link System is the most significant change in the Free Fire OB33 update. It offers all the characters within the title for free, further leveling the playing field even for non-spending players.

Additionally, multiple characters and weapons were adjusted to offer a better experience. The game's size is reduced, and there are considerable changes in the Download Center, enabling users to download the file they desire.

Edited by Ravi Iyer