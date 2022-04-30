Free Fire Hidden Logo event: How to get rewards and all you need to know

The Hidden Logo event commenced today in Free Fire as part of the Ramadan celebrations. This is a unique event introduced in the battle royale title that requires players to find logos at every level to get the corresponding milestone rewards.

The Ramadan festivities in Free Fire began on 18 April and will run until 8 May. The developers have added new events regularly, several of which provide freebies.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers are advised not to play the game. They can play the MAX version instead, which was not on the list of banned apps.

How to participate in the Hidden Logo event in Free Fire to get the rewards

The new Hidden Logo event offers some interesting rewards (Image via Garena)

Garena released the Hidden Logo event on 30 April 2022, and gamers will be able to take part in this exciting event until 8 May 2022. The goal of this event is for participants to locate a hidden logo in each stage within eight seconds.

The rewards for the event (Image via Garena)

The items are as follows:

Complete level two to receive 1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 May 2022)

Complete level four to receive 2x Wilderness Hunter UMP Crate

Complete level six to receive 3x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 May 2022)

Complete level eight to receive 1000x Universal Fragments

Complete level ten to receive 3x Abyssal XM8 Crate (Legendary) and Craftland Room Card

Users will not be able to breeze through the levels. Participating will require a single 'Turn,' which may be earned via daily tasks completed. Furthermore, players can only unlock a maximum of two levels every day.

Daily missions (Image via Garena)

The daily missions are as follows:

Play one game to receive 1x Turn

Survive for more than eight minutes to receive 1x Turn

Be in the Top 10 to receive 1x Turn

Daily login to receive 1x Turn

Steps to participate in the events

Players can follow the steps below to get the rewards through the new Hidden Logo event in Free Fire:

Step 1: Users should open the interface and collect Turns by completing the daily missions.

Step 2: Next, they should find the hidden logo in each level.

Step 3: Players can collect the rewards after reaching a particular threshold.

The missions to get Turns are relatively straightforward, and players won't have to go out of their way during a match. It is important to note that the event interface indicates that new levels will be made available soon.

