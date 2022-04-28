Free Fire Ramadan event rewards for today (28 April): How to get free loot crates, vouchers, and more

Free Fire often comes up with various events to celebrate festivals like Holi, Diwali, Christmas, and more. The latest celebration in the battle royale game revolves around the occasion of Ramadan.

The complete list of events that are yet to be introduced in Garena’s flagship title is given below:

Daily Missions – 4 (30 April – 8 May)

Login for Blooming Falcon Pet Skin (3 May – 5 May)

Weekend Mission – 2 (30 April – 1 May)

Weekend Mission – 3 (7 May – 8 May)

Hidden Logo (30 April – 8 May)

Ramadan check-in (30 April – 8 May)

List of rewards up for grabs in Free Fire during the Ramadan Event

Here are the rewards that players can claim by taking part in the Ramadan events in the battle royale game:

1) Emerald Slicer and Booyah Spark

Top-Up event (Image via Garena)

These two rewards can be attained by topping up diamonds in the Ramadan Top Up event. The event is available until 3 May 2022.

Here are the rewards and the necessary diamonds needed to claim it:

200 diamonds to get Emerald Slicer

500 diamonds to get the Booyah Spark event

2) Emerald Bloom Parachute and Skyboard

Milestone rewards depend on cumulative event shares (Image via Garena)

These are the milestone rewards that players can claim if the cumulative event share reaches the following thresholds within 9 May 2022. Here are the rewards:

3 million event shares - Gold Royale Vouchers

6 million event shares - Emerald Bloom Parachute

9 million event shares - Emerald Bloom Skyboard

3) Timbered Charmer (Galaxy) Bundle

The Stamp Collection event in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The Stamp Collection event in Free Fire is offering players the attractive Timbered Charmer (Galaxy) Bundle and they have time until 8 May 2022 to claim it. Mobile gamers need to collect a specific number of stamps to redeem exciting prizes. These stamps can be claimed by exchanging a few special tokens by completing daily missions.

The number of badges required to claim the rewards are given below:

Three badges – 2x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expires on 31 May 2022)

Six badges – 2x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expires on 31 May 2022)

Nine badges – Timbered Charmer (Galaxy) Bundle

4) Cherish Emerald Avatar and more

Classic Exchange Store event (Image via Garena)

The Classic Exchange Store was introduced on 18 April 2022 and will conclude on 9 May 2022. There will be two sections to the Store – Classic and Premium. The Premium Store is yet to be unveiled.

The objective of the players will be to collect Ramadan Tokens and exchange them to redeem the rewards. The list of rewards and the tokens necessary to claim them are given below:

Bloom of Luck Pin worth 20x Ramadan Tokens

Cherished Emerald Avatar worth 10x Ramadan Tokens

Cherished Emerald Banner worth 10x Ramadan Tokens

Death Eye’s Weapon Loot Crate worth 5x Ramadan Tokens

Violet Terror Weapon Loot Crate worth 5x Ramadan Tokens

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players from the country are recommended to play the MAX version instead.

Edited by R. Elahi