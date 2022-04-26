Free Fire Ramadan event rewards for today: Get Timbered Charmer Galaxy Bundle and legendary rewards in easy steps

Regular introduction of events has been important for the success of Free Fire. They provide gamers with ample activity and rewards between the two updates and have an essential role in offering a fresh experience.

The Free Fire Ramadan event has been in full swing for several days. Gamers have been immersed in different activities. Suppose individuals believe this is all that the developers have in store. In that case, they are mistaken as several other activities and events will be planned shortly.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India and gamers are advised not to play the battle royale title. Instead, they may play the MAX version that is not banned.

Free Fire Ramadan event: How to get free rewards

Ramadan Top-Up event (legendary emote and blade)

The two top-up rewards (Image via Garena)

The Ramadan Top-Up event has been available in Free Fire since 25 April 2022 and has two legendary items up for grabs. Gamers must do the following to obtain the rewards:

Acquire 200 diamonds to get Emerald Slicer

Acquire 500 diamonds to get the Booyah Spark event

They may follow the steps given below to top-up diamonds and get the rewards:

Step 1: Users may access the top-up center of the game and acquire diamonds, depending on the rewards they wish to get.

The price of diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Gamers can collect the rewards once they have completed the transaction and the diamonds are reflected in the ID.

Step 3: This can be accomplished by heading to the events tab and clicking on the claim button next to the prizes in the Ramadan Top-Up section.

If players routinely purchase diamonds, then this event is a real gift for them since it increases the worth of their top-up even higher. Legendary items cost a lot within the store.

Classic Store (Banner, pin, gun crates, and more)

Players can get the items, including a pin, banner and avatar (Image via Garena)

Players will receive Ramadan Tokens after the match drops and through several daily missions in Free Fire from 18 April onwards. This token can be redeemed for several items. Users have two separate prize pools, including the Classic Store, which is currently open. The Premium Store features an AK skin that will open up later.

The list of items available at the moment is as follows:

Bloom of Luck Pin for 20x Ramadan Tokens

Cherished Emerald Avatar for 10x Ramadan Tokens

Cherished Emerald Banner for 10x Ramadan Tokens

Death Eye’s Weapon Loot Crate for 5x Ramadan Tokens

Violet Terror Weapon Loot Crate for 5x Ramadan Tokens

The steps to get the rewards are as follows:

Step 1: Once users have accumulated sufficient tokens, they can access the event tab and select Ramadan 2022.

Step 2: Next, they can exchange the Ramadan Token for the desired item.

Stamp Collection

Timbered Charmer (Galaxy) Bundle is the rewards (Image via Garena)

Stamp Collection features the most exciting rewards from the Free Fire Ramadan event. It offers a Timbered Charmer (Galaxy) Bundle and multiple other vouchers to collect a given number of stamps.

These stamps will not be awarded directly. Gamers will need to collect a few special tokens through the daily missions that can be used to spin for stamps at random.

Users may follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Access the event interface and collect the given tokens after completing the missions.

Step 2: Next, they may use the token to spin to get the stamp.

Once users have collected a specific number of tokens, they can get particular rewards:

Three badges – 2x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date 31 May 2022)

Six badges – 2x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date 31 May 2022)

Nine badges – Timbered Charmer (Galaxy) Bundle

Edited by Srijan Sen